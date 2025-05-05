Hollywood Pours Billions Into Gaming as Movie Budgets Soar While Profits Shrink

According to Variety’s May 2025 Video Game Industry Report, major entertainment companies are funneling unprecedented resources into game development. With global box office revenues down 22% since 2019 and average blockbuster budgets crossing the $300 million threshold, the economics of Hollywood filmmaking isn’t sustainable. In contrast, the gaming industry is growing faster, with global revenues projected to reach $198.4 billion by the end of 2025.

The report shows that Warner Bros. Discovery plans to invest more than $1.2 billion into gaming operations through 2026. Amazon’s games division has seen a 37% budget increase year on year, driven by the success of Lost Ark and the continued support of New World. Netflix, which currently has 86 games in development, is expected to spend nearly $700 million in 2025 on interactive content alone.

These figures represent a fundamental change in strategy. Entertainment executives are no longer treating games as promotional add-ons. Instead, games are viewed as primary revenue engines with superior margins and engagement. In 2024, games generated an average profit margin of 21%, nearly double that of movie releases.

Streaming Growth Slow While Game Engagement Sets New Records

The report shows that gaming is pulling ahead in consumer engagement significantly. In the United States, adults under 35 now spend an average of 9.4 hours per week playing video games, compared to 5.6 hours streaming TV. Globally, time spent gaming rose 13% in 2024, while streaming viewership stayed at just under 4.3 hours daily per user.

Subscriber growth has also slowed over the years with Disney+ being the most neglected in this area. Disney+ added just 1.4 million new users worldwide in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 11 million in the same period in 2021. Meanwhile, the number of active gamers globally is inching towards half of the planet’s population at 3.6 billion in early 2025, up from 3.3 billion in 2023.

Netflix’s entry into gaming clearly reflects this shift in how entertainment is consumed. Its most played game, Oxenfree II, has seen over 38 million play sessions, surpassing engagement numbers for some of the platform’s original shows. According to Variety’s study, Netflix executives believe game interactivity holds the key to reversing the churn, which now sits at 4.1% in key regions.

IP is Flowing From Games to Hollywood – Not The Other Way Around

One of the most dramatic changes highlighted in the report is the reversal of intellectual property adaptation trends. In 2025, eight of the top 10 film and TV adaptations came from video games, including Fallout, The Last of Us, and Five Nights at Freddy’s. These adaptations’ combined revenue exceeds $2.1 billion.

Sony’s PlayStation Productions has tripled its production slate, with God of War, Horizon, and Ghost of Tsushima now in active development for film and TV. These projects are handled in-house for creative control, and to ensure brand consistency. Sony expects that more than 20% of its total media revenue will come from gaming IPs by 2027, according to the report.

Game franchises offer long-term engagement that films will never be able to match. While a successful movie has a lifecycle of a few weeks in theaters and a few months on streaming services, players can remain loyal to a game for years. Titles like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Genshin Impact are cited in the report as examples of IPs that generate consistent revenue without the steep production costs of film.

Game Investment Now Rival Movie Production Budgets

Spending on game development is approaching parity with traditional film production. The average AAA game now costs between $100 million and $150 million to develop, with top-tier titles like Grand Theft Auto VI reportedly nearing $250 million (though insiders have speculated that around $1 billion has been spent on the game already, which was recently pushed for release to May, 2026). Still, return on the investment for games is often far greater.

The report said that 64% of global media companies plan to increase their gaming budgets in 2025. Cross-media franchises, led by companies like Embracer Group, Tencent, and Sony are seen as the most resilient form of IP investments.

As traditional entertainment struggles to maintain profitability, gaming has become not only the financial backbone but also the creative frontier in the industry. The trend is clear: the future of storytelling, revenue, and global reach belongs to video games.