New Starship Troopers: Extermination Update Adds Spaceship Map and Scorpion Bug

Offworld releases the free Echoes of Sparta 1.7 update for Starship Troopers: Extermination



New map set aboard the massive spaceship Sparta introduces new mission types



Scorpion Bug joins the fight as a powerful new enemy threat



Update coincides with the game’s first anniversary and adds quality of life improvements

Developer Offworld Industries and publisher Knights Peak have launched the free Echoes of Sparta update for Starship Troopers: Extermination, marking the game’s first anniversary. The 1.7 version introduces a new map, a new enemy, and several gameplay refinements that continue to build on the cooperative shooter’s foundation.

The update takes players beyond the familiar planetary battlefields for the first time. The new map, titled Sparta, unfolds aboard a massive spaceship infested with Arachnids. Missions now range from AAS and Horde modes to Hive Hunt and SOG objectives, giving troopers a wider range of strategic challenges.

“Another major highlight of this update is the arrival of our next Boss Bug. The Scorpion. One of the deadliest adversaries the DSV has ever faced, Scorpions unleash a devastating tail laser and brutal mandibles capable of tearing through the Federation’s strongest armor. Stay sharp, aim for their weak points, and bring them down for the Federation,” the dev team said on the game’s official website.

Echoes of Sparta also brings technical and performance updates. Offworld continues to fine-tune the gameplay experience while maintaining its focus on large-scale cooperative battles that define the Starship Troopers franchise.

Scorpion Bug Emerges as a New Battlefield Threat

The latest update introduces the Scorpion Bug, a new enemy type designed to challenge even the most experienced players. Equipped with powerful attacks and unique behavior patterns, the Scorpion Bug adds an additional layer of tension to the cooperative combat experience.

Offworld Industries describes the creature as a key escalation in the ongoing war against the Arachnids. Players will need to identify its weaknesses in real time, adapting strategies on the fly to neutralize its threat effectively.

The deadliest bug to date, the Scorpion, will require a lot of ammo to take down.

This addition builds on the developer’s commitment to expanding the game’s roster of adversaries, each designed to push team coordination and weapon mastery to new levels.

One Year of Bug Extermination And Community Growth

The Echoes of Sparta update arrives alongside the first anniversary of the game’s full release. Since version 1.0 launched across all platforms, Starship Troopers: Extermination has received seven major updates that added new weapons, game modes, and enemies.

According to Offworld, players have collectively eliminated more than 1.25 billion bugs over the past year. The milestone highlights both the dedication of the player community and the game’s sustained growth since leaving Early Access.

Defending the base is a great way to rack up a high bug kill-count.

The developers and publisher confirmed that more content updates are planned for the coming months, continuing to build on the cooperative warfare framework that defines the game.

“We’re aiming to launch Update 1.8 in December, and that update brings with it the brand-new Company Progression System. Companies will soon be able to level up, unlock additional member slots, and even create their very own Company Icon. On top of that, expect a variety of quality-of-life improvements.”

A Co-op Shooter Inspired by a Sci-Fi Classic

Starship Troopers: Extermination is based on the 1997 film directed by Paul Verhoeven while expanding its universe through interactive combat. The game puts players in the role of Deep Space Vanguard troopers, tasked with eradicating waves of Arachnid enemies across hostile environments.

The title launched in Early Access on May 17, 2023, before its full release on Oct. 11, 2024. It is currently available on PC as well as on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.