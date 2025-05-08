Starship Troopers: Extermination – Hive Hunt Will Feature 16-Player Matchmaking in Update 1.5 in June

The recently released Starship Troopers: Extermination Update 1.4 brought about some much appreciated changes, but Update 1.5 in June will finally include what players have been asking for for a long time, 16-Player Hive Hunt matchmaking. Fighting bugs may become easier in 1.5, but the studio intends to balance it out in the following patch.

Meanwhile, Update 1.4, which is currently live, has added a few major and minor changes to the ongoing war against the Arachnid hordes. Troopers now have a greater edge on the battlefield, but it doesn’t mean that fighting bugs will be a walk in the park.

“This next step in the ongoing battle brings smarter enemies, powerful new tools, and long-awaited features that give troopers an even greater edge on the frontlines,” the press release said.

The current update was designed to enhance the player experience with quality-of-life changes as well as tweaking how the bugs perform in battle. Paying particular attention to enemy movement and their pathing means they will not get stuck as often in the environment.

A weapon upgrade to the Morita MK1 has also been included in the new update, but it comes with a small price. Troopers who have earned level 6 or higher with the Morita MK1 can now add an underbarrel shotgun attachment via the loadout menu.

However, the extra weight will shift the balance of the assault rifle forward so players will need to make the necessary adjustment or risk losing accuracy when moving and shooting.

Documenting battles for XP gains has also been improved. Now troopers can equip FedNet cameras to record the action for more rewards in the game.

This job is probably too big for the Morita MK1, even with the underbarrel shotgun.

Patch 1.4 still has a few known issues. The Tank bug’s spray attack damage is inconsistent and the Demolisher Servos perk doesn’t dish out any damage in melee fights. Lastly, server instability has led to a temporary suspension of AI trooper side objectives in the ARC game mode. According to the patch notes, this will be fixed and restored in the coming Update 1.5 in June.

But the biggest changes coming in 1.5 will address the Hive Hunt. Offworld Industries, the studio behind the game, has confirmed that the game mode will match 16 players: “We want it to feel bigger, bolder, and more intense.”

Furthermore, the developers will add a new powerful weapon that was shown briefly in the movies – the Morita MK2. This new addition to the players’ arsenal is said to “help turn the tide against the Arachnid threat.”

Based on community feedback, Galactic Front – Phase 1 will see major improvements to accessibility and usability. Also, it will no longer be needed to purchase for Company Ops. Instead, operations will be displayed as a rotating list in the game menu, linked to players’ progress milestones.