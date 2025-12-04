Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Reveals New Planet, New Powers, And Switch 2 Enhancements

Samus arrives on the uncharted planet Viewros and gains ancient Psychic Abilities



New zones range from jungles to derelict facilities connected through Sol Valley



Vi O La, a high speed vehicle, expands traversal options across the desert region



Switch 2 Edition introduces visual upgrades, higher frame rates, and mouse support

Samus Confronts the Unknown World of Viewros

Nintendo has introduced new details for Metroid Prime 4 Beyond, presenting a new chapter for Samus Aran on the uncharted world of Viewros. This planet was once home to an ancient civilization, and its varied terrain includes dense jungles, abandoned industrial sites, and the central Sol Valley desert. Each region is connected, creating one continuous environment.

Samus arrives after an unexpected transport event, leaving her to uncover the origins and fate of Viewros. As she explores the planet, she receives Psychic Abilities that allow her to manipulate beams, operate mechanisms, and open sealed pathways. These abilities come from a mysterious source tied to Viewros itself.

“Metroid Prime 4 is secretly structured like a Zelda game. Sol Valley, the desert shown in trailers, is basically Hyrule Field, and Vi-O-La Epona, with each main area positioned like a self-contained dungeon on each corner,” Andy Robinson explained in a tweet on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The narrative focuses on ancient powers that extend across space and time. Nintendo positions these elements as key to understanding why Samus was drawn to the planet and how these events will influence her future. The exact nature of these powers and their origins remain part of the central mystery.

During the campaign, Samus gains access to Vi-O-La, a vehicle designed to cross the open expanses of Sol Valley at high speed. This machine appears intended to make traversal more seamless and to support extended exploration across the desert.

Her new Psychic Abilities allow control and manipulation of select environmental elements. Combined with familiar tools such as the Scan Visor and the Morph Ball, the gameplay structure centers on gathering information, unlocking new routes, and securing a path off the planet.

The Vi-O-La will help with exploring the world at greater speeds.

Nintendo also confirmed a set of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond themed amiibo figures, including Samus and Vi-O-La and a separate Samus figure. Tapping these figures provides in game extras that support progression and exploration.

Enhanced Features Arrive With Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond includes enhancements not present in the standard version. Nintendo highlights improved visual quality, higher frame rates, and support for mouse control. Players may select between Quality Mode and Performance Mode to prioritize either visual detail or fluidity.

Her new powers are central to the story.

This edition is also available as an Upgrade Pack for players who wish to move from the original Nintendo Switch version to the Switch 2 feature set. The base game is priced at $59.99 on Nintendo Switch and $69.99 on Nintendo Switch 2.