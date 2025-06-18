Marathon May be Beyond Saving at This Point

The Marathon Dev Team announced on June 17, 2025 that the scheduled Sept. 23 release this fall will be delayed further following community feedback from the alpha test which closed in early May. Meanwhile, accusations of a toxic work environment from a former staffer and theft of artwork used in the game put the entire project under close scrutiny.

Bungie has been working on Marathon for over four years and with more than 300 developers, and is meant to be the studio’s first game release in over a decade. Fans of Halo and Destiny 2, which are prior Bungie titles, were eagerly looking forward to Marathon. What many weren’t looking forward to was a PvP extraction shooter without PvE or any real campaign in an already crowded space.

“Through every comment and real-time conversation on social media and Discord, your voice has been strong and clear. We’ve taken this to heart, and we know we need more time to craft Marathon into the game that truly reflects your passion. After much discussion within our Dev team, we’ve made the decision to delay the September 23rd release,” Bungie said on the game’s official website.

Alpha Test Reception

To say that Marathon has divided the gaming community would be the understatement of the year. Once the alpha test period ended, the battleground shifted from the planet Tau Ceti IV where the game takes place to social media and forums with comments ranging from cautious optimism to downright vulgar insults.



“I’m excited about this game, but holy hell, there’s too many red flags to ignore. I’m remaining cautiously optimistic, but this doesn’t seem promising,” Reddit user Jett_Wave commented after the alpha testing concluded.



Next Gen Legends, a Steam curator, didn’t hold back with their comment on Steam and called Marathon “extraction shooter slop for the Stockholmed audience.”



“I’d resort to plagiarism too if the artists at my studio were only capable of producing dull, monochromatic dogshit for the past 15 years,” he commented.

Stolen Artwork

Bungie doesn’t deny that Scottish artist Fern “Antireal” Hook has been ripped off. Her artwork was apparently incorporated into the game by a former Bungie employee without Hook’s consent, and Bungie has officially said: “We’re doing everything we can to make this right with her.”



Hook first noted that her artwork from posters she made in 2017 showed up in a video game in 2023, but she waited until videos of alpha testing were posted to confirm that her artwork wasn’t just used in early promo material.

Posting on May 15 as 4nt1r34l (Antireal) on X, Hook showcased samples of her stolen art,

“The Marathon alpha released recently and its environments are covered with assets lifted from poster designs I made in 2017” Hook tweeted on May 15. It was followed later the same day with: “I don’t have the resources nor the energy to spare to pursue this legally but I have lost count of the number of times a major company has deemed it easier to pay a designer to imitate or steal my work than to write me an email.”

Toxic Work Environment

A former Bungie employee has opened another can of worms by describing the work environment at the studio as toxic and the company’s leadership as the worst he’s ever worked with.

“As a former Bungie employee who worked on Marathon, I feel for those still at the studio. Working with engineering / Marathon leadership was extremely toxic and humiliating. I won’t speak about the rest, but Bungie leadership needs to be gutted completely,” a dev known online as Spirited posted on Bluesky.

Following layoffs in 2024 Spirited said he left the company because: “Their leadership is the worst I’ve worked with.” He continued by describing the work environment as “rampant micromanagement, frequent toxicity and violations of their core values, and no ability to execute on their multi-franchise vision.”



These recent claims have been met with silence from Bungie.

The Future of Marathon

This too was addressed by Bungie’s Marathon Dev Team on June 17. The studio has been pouring over feedback from the alpha testing and decided to take the opportunity to address some of the current issues in the game.

“The alpha test created an opportunity for us to calibrate and focus the game on what will make it uniquely compelling—survival under pressure, mystery and lore around every corner, raid-like endgame challenges, and Bungie’s genre-defining FPS combat,” Bungie said.

“We’re using this time to empower the team to create the intense, high-stakes experience that a title like Marathon is built around. This means deepening the relationship between the developers and the game’s most important voices: our players.”

At the top of the list of focus areas are “upping the survival game,” “doubling down on the Marathon universe,” and “adding more social experiences,” which will include the community requested proximity chat feature.

At the moment there’s no new official release date set, only that the studio will make further announcements later this year. However, given the turmoil surrounding this game and how it’s divided the community and even the staff working on it, maybe starting fresh isn’t the worst idea.