Long Delayed Modern N64 Console Set to Launch, But Gamers Are Suspicious

Analogue, a modern tech company that prides itself on preserving and celebrating video game history with the respect it deserves, is finally set to launch its version of the N64. The Analogue 3D was first announced in October 2024 but has seen multiple delays since then; it’s now slated to launch this month, although customers aren’t happy with the lack of details.

The Analogue 3D is being touted by the company as “a milestone in video game preservation,” on account of being the world’s first fully-compatible recreation of the Nintendo 64. It’s built on an FPGA core so the company claims problems common to emulation won’t be an issue here.

Analogue posted about the most recent delay on X, and reiterated a common point of looking forward to revealing it properly: “Late August, the wait ends: reviews go live with everything we’ve been saving for this moment. We’ve poured everything into Analogue 3D – and we can’t wait for you to see it for yourself.”

Respect For Video Game History, But Not Gamers

There have been plenty of subsequent comments from gamers, and customers, on social media platforms. Many have expressed surprise that the 3D is apparently, finally, set to launch. However, others are expecting yet another delay, with most of these people also questioning whether the console actually exists outside promotional photos.

“Cool,” said X user RGT 85. “Why can’t I see the system that I pre-ordered last year that was supposed to ship in Q1 in action? You can’t wait for me to see it for myself, yet, you haven’t shown me, a customer who purchased it, a single video or screenshots of the thing in action.”

“Don’t say you can’t wait for us to see it. You can show it to us now. It would go a long way to help some of us trust you enough to keep the pre-order. You seem eager to just get as many refunds as possible,” added Chase Cobb.

It looks sleek, but the lack of videos showing it in action have caused concern.

Analogue blamed tariffs for the most recent delay, but one popular comeback to this is: weren’t the consoles already made, so why would tariffs now affect shipping? Analogue hasn’t responded to these, or any, concerns. Eneba also reached out to Analogue for comment but didn’t receive a response.

Don’t Tell Nintendo

Others have brought up the Nintendo of it all – Analogue isn’t shy in name-dropping the N64 and showing games for that system, but there is no indication the 3D is made under any kind of license. A popular theory is that Analogue is holding off showing the console in action to delay pushback from Nintendo, although this logic doesn’t really hold water given that the Analogue social channels and official website have been promoting the 3D for months.

Even so, with Nintendo being trigger-happy with regards to lawsuits and defending its patents, how the Japanese game company will react to the Analogue 3D is a valid concern. The official 3D page notes that “Analogue3D does not infringe on any copyright or trademarks” and that “Analogue3D does not play copyrighted rom file,” so it’s likely Analogue is counting on its console to fall into a similar legal gray area as certain Nintendo-focused emulators, like Dolphin and Azahar.

However, the 3D doesn’t use emulation, but (like the recent Commodore and Spectrum devices) a specially designed FGPA core: “We spent 4 years developing a perfect way to experience N64 in FPGA for absolute accuracy,” Analogue said on the 3D product page. “N64 is infamous for its difficulties within software emulation. 100% compatibility has never been achieved. Until now.”

Tech Specs

Other than the N64-aping FPGA, the 3D promises to feature built-in Memory and Expansion Paks, Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities, pre-installed 16GB SD card, an additional SD card slot, and support for four controllers. What it doesn’t include is an actual controller, although Analogue are hawking an 8BitDo N64 controller (sold separately).

Its biggest selling point is the compatibility. The Analogue 3D works with original N64 game cartridges, original controllers and accessories, and is region free. The console is also set to ship with its own operating system, 3DOS, which is “loaded with features uniquely crafted for N64, developed for everyone who understands that the details define the experience.”

A snapshot of the N64-focused 3DOS.

From the looks of it, this involves offering a game library, storage for screenshots, and controller settings. Quite how any of these features are unique to the N64 is anyone’s guess.

The price tag is also sure to raise a few eyebrows, at $249.99, when original N64s can still be found online in decent condition for less – typically around $150, and that’s with controllers and games thrown in. The 3D does not ship with any games, unlike competitors’ retro consoles such as the Polymega and Evercade, which do.