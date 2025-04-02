Skip to content
Home » HyperMegaTech! Release Super Pocket Data East Edition Handheld

HyperMegaTech! Release Super Pocket Data East Edition Handheld

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: April 2, 2025
HyperMegaTech! Release Super Pocket Data East Edition Handheld

HyperMegaTech!, the sibling company of retro-focused game publisher Evercade, has released a new version of its popular Super Pocket handheld. The Data East Edition comes with 18 classic Data East games and is available for pre-order now, with a release set for June, 2025.

The Super Pocket range of handhelds all run on different emulators, depending on the type of console they focus on (Atari, NeoGeo, etc), but each is also officially licensed by a specific game developer. In the case of this latest Edition, the games all come from Data East and recapture the retro spirit of early PC and arcade action.

“This new handheld delivers a diverse selection of arcade experiences, from classic platforming and brawling action to fast-paced shooters and puzzle challenges. Each game is faithfully recreated, preserving the original gameplay and visual charm that made them arcade hits,” said Evercade in a press release.

“The Super Pocket Data East Edition offers an easy-to-use interface, allowing players to quickly select games, save and load progress, and adjust display settings, including pixel-perfect and screen ratio options, on its vibrant 2.8” IPS display.”

Retro Gaming in The Palm of Your Hand

There are plenty of retro-inspired handhelds out there, from companies such as AYANEO and Retroid, but few that focus on specific game developers. The Super Pocket Data East Edition joins HyperMegaTech!’s line-up of licensed handhelds that encompass Atari, Taito, Capcom, Technos and NeoGeo.

The Data East Edition shares the same Super Pocket build as other versions, which includes a compact design of 78mm x 125mm x 25mm, 2.8” IPS Screen with a 320×240 resolution, 3.5mm headphone socket, and comes with a USB-C cable for charging. HyperMegaTech! makes no mention of typical battery life, however. 

Just three of the classic titles included with the Data East Edition, which also accepts Evercade cartridges.

Although it’s also not clear which emulator this version runs on, HyperMegaTech! does list, via its Credits page, a number of open source ones it uses overall, including MGBA (GameBoy Advance), ProSystem (Atari 7800), Stella (Atari 2600) and Supafaust (SNES).

18 Classic Titles

Data East was founded in 1976 and went defunct in 2003, with most of its game rights ending up with Paon Corporation. Gamers who grew up in the 80s and 90s likely had a few of the included titles on a home computer system, as well as funneled more than a few quarters into arcade versions.

The Data East Edition comes pre-installed with B-Wings, Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja, BreakThru, two BurgerTime titles, Burnin’ Rubber, Chain Reaction, Crude Buster, Gate of Doom (Dark Seal), two Joe & Mac titles, Karate Champ, Lock ‘n’ Chase, Peter Pepper’s Ice Cream Factory, Spinmaster, Edward Randy, Tumblepop, and isometric fantasy Wizard Fire (Dark Seal II).

Wayne Goodchild

Wayne Goodchild

Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

New

10 Best Madden NFL Games: From Classics to 2025 Hits

March 24, 2025

10 Best Dinosaur Games For Prehistoric World Fans in 2025

March 18, 2025

Valorant Skins Guide: Everything You Need to Know in 2025

March 14, 2025

What are V-Bucks? Your Guide to Fortnite’s Cash in 2025

March 11, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

10 Best Multiplayer Xbox Games to Play in 2025

March 5, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

15 Best Fighting Games Every Gamer Should Try in 2025

February 25, 2025

Golden Age of Gaming: 21 Best Mac Games in 2025

February 18, 2025

Marvel Rivals Battle Pass: Everything You Need To Know

January 17, 2025

Giant Fighting Robots Take Center Stage in Super Robot Wars Y From Bandai Namco

April 2, 2025

Bleem Beat Sony in Court, Returns With Kickstarter For Retro Platform

April 2, 2025

Witness The Hindenburg Disaster Through VR in New DLC

April 2, 2025

10 Best Spy Games to Test Your Secret Agent Skills in 2025

April 2, 2025

ARPG Black Beacon Comes to Mobile in April

April 1, 2025