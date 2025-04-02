HyperMegaTech! Release Super Pocket Data East Edition Handheld

HyperMegaTech!, the sibling company of retro-focused game publisher Evercade, has released a new version of its popular Super Pocket handheld. The Data East Edition comes with 18 classic Data East games and is available for pre-order now, with a release set for June, 2025.

The Super Pocket range of handhelds all run on different emulators, depending on the type of console they focus on (Atari, NeoGeo, etc), but each is also officially licensed by a specific game developer. In the case of this latest Edition, the games all come from Data East and recapture the retro spirit of early PC and arcade action.

“This new handheld delivers a diverse selection of arcade experiences, from classic platforming and brawling action to fast-paced shooters and puzzle challenges. Each game is faithfully recreated, preserving the original gameplay and visual charm that made them arcade hits,” said Evercade in a press release.

“The Super Pocket Data East Edition offers an easy-to-use interface, allowing players to quickly select games, save and load progress, and adjust display settings, including pixel-perfect and screen ratio options, on its vibrant 2.8” IPS display.”

Retro Gaming in The Palm of Your Hand

There are plenty of retro-inspired handhelds out there, from companies such as AYANEO and Retroid, but few that focus on specific game developers. The Super Pocket Data East Edition joins HyperMegaTech!’s line-up of licensed handhelds that encompass Atari, Taito, Capcom, Technos and NeoGeo.

The Data East Edition shares the same Super Pocket build as other versions, which includes a compact design of 78mm x 125mm x 25mm, 2.8” IPS Screen with a 320×240 resolution, 3.5mm headphone socket, and comes with a USB-C cable for charging. HyperMegaTech! makes no mention of typical battery life, however.

Just three of the classic titles included with the Data East Edition, which also accepts Evercade cartridges.

Although it’s also not clear which emulator this version runs on, HyperMegaTech! does list, via its Credits page, a number of open source ones it uses overall, including MGBA (GameBoy Advance), ProSystem (Atari 7800), Stella (Atari 2600) and Supafaust (SNES).

18 Classic Titles

Data East was founded in 1976 and went defunct in 2003, with most of its game rights ending up with Paon Corporation. Gamers who grew up in the 80s and 90s likely had a few of the included titles on a home computer system, as well as funneled more than a few quarters into arcade versions.

The Data East Edition comes pre-installed with B-Wings, Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja, BreakThru, two BurgerTime titles, Burnin’ Rubber, Chain Reaction, Crude Buster, Gate of Doom (Dark Seal), two Joe & Mac titles, Karate Champ, Lock ‘n’ Chase, Peter Pepper’s Ice Cream Factory, Spinmaster, Edward Randy, Tumblepop, and isometric fantasy Wizard Fire (Dark Seal II).