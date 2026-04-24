Weekly Roundup: Ubisoft Reveals Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced as Roblox, Toei Company, Atari, Gunzilla Games, and Build a Rocket Boy Shape Industry News 

Ubisoft – Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: Full remake of Black Flag announced with updated gameplay and 2026 release date

Full remake of Black Flag announced with updated gameplay and 2026 release date Gunzilla Games – Off the Grid allegations: Studio faces unpaid contractor claims and financial dispute reports

Studio faces unpaid contractor claims and financial dispute reports Build a Rocket Boy – MindsEye legal case: Staff union raises legal action over alleged workplace surveillance software

Staff union raises legal action over alleged workplace surveillance software Roblox – Child safety settlements: $35.8M agreement reached with US states over safety and moderation concerns

$35.8M agreement reached with US states over safety and moderation concerns Toei Company – Toei Games expansion: New PC/console label launched with original flagship titles revealed

New PC/console label launched with original flagship titles revealed Atari – Implicit Conversions acquisition: Retro-focused emulation studio added to Atari’s preservation and remaster strategy

Ubisoft Reveals Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced Remake

Ubisoft has officially revealed Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Resynced, a full remake of the 2013 pirate-era entry, with a worldwide launch scheduled for July 9, 2026. The project, which had been widely rumoured prior to its announcement, is being rebuilt from the ground up in the latest iteration of the Anvil engine and is developed primarily by Ubisoft Singapore. It will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Ubisoft’s own store, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft+.

This new version keeps the original’s single-player, story-driven structure but reworks much of the underlying gameplay. Ubisoft is promising modernised combat built around refined parry mechanics, smoother stealth systems, and improved parkour traversal. Naval gameplay, one of the defining features of the original, has also been expanded with deeper ship systems and more detailed ocean encounters. Players will again step into the role of Edward Kenway, voiced by Matt Ryan, as he navigates the Golden Age of Piracy and encounters figures like Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, and Calico Jack, while being drawn into the long-running Assassin–Templar conflict.

Alongside the core gameplay overhaul, Ubisoft says the remake introduces new story material and additional crew systems for Kenway’s ship, the Jackdaw, allowing certain officers to join and affect progression. Some of the original game’s more criticised mission types have also been reworked to better fit modern design expectations. The project also features new music collaborations, including a return from Grammy-nominated artist Woodkid, who is contributing a reimagined track for the remake.

The remake arrives as part of a broader push to stabilise and restructure the Assassin’s Creed franchise under Ubisoft’s evolving organisational model. Alongside Resynced, the company is developing multiple new entries, including the narrative-focused Codename Hexe and the competitive multiplayer project Codename Invictus, among other early-stage titles. Ubisoft has described these parallel projects as part of a wider effort to keep the franchise active across different genres and formats in the years ahead.

Gunzilla Continues to Face Unpaid Contractor Allegations Amid Off the Grid Development

Gunzilla Games, the studio behind the cyberpunk battle royale Off the Grid, is facing growing scrutiny following allegations that it has failed to pay some contractors and service providers on time, with at least one disputed invoice reportedly exceeding $100,000. The claims come from multiple external partners who say they are still waiting on outstanding payments tied to development and marketing work carried out for the project.

According to those accounts, the issues involve delayed or missing payments stretching over several months, with some contractors escalating disputes through formal legal processes in an effort to recover funds. In a few cases, this has reportedly included legal filings aimed at pressuring repayment, highlighting increasing tension between the studio and parts of its external support network.

The situation has also drawn attention to broader concerns following previously reported issues with the studio’s financial management as it scales up Off the Grid and continues expanding its live-service and blockchain-related ambitions. While Gunzilla has disputed elements of the claims, the allegations have raised questions among some partners about the consistency of payments and the stability of its ongoing production pipeline.

Build a Rocket Boy Sued Over Alleged Employee Surveillance in MindsEye Studio Dispute

Unionised staff at Build a Rocket Boy (the studio behind the much-maligned MindsEye) have taken legal action against management, accusing the company of installing invasive surveillance software on workplace devices. According to workers represented by IWGB Game Workers Union, the software was allegedly capable of tracking keystrokes, screen activity, and even microphone input, raising concerns that monitoring could extend into employees’ homes when working remotely.

The dispute centres on claims that the monitoring tools were deployed without proper consent or transparency. Staff say they were not informed about what data was being collected, how it was stored, or how long it was retained. After internal complaints and a collective grievance involving dozens of employees, the software was reportedly removed earlier this year, but workers argue that key questions about the scope of surveillance remain unanswered.

The situation has escalated into formal legal proceedings, with union representatives arguing the practice may breach data protection laws and worker privacy protections. The case adds to a wider period of instability at the studio following the troubled launch of MindsEye, with ongoing disputes over management practices, workplace conditions, and broader concerns about oversight in the development process.

Roblox Agrees $35.8M Child Safety Settlements Across Nevada, Alabama, and West Virginia

Roblox has agreed to pay more than $23 million to settle investigations in Alabama and West Virginia over allegations tied to child safety on its platform. The agreements come after state authorities raised concerns that the game environment exposed younger users to risks from inappropriate content and potentially harmful interactions. The settlements in Alabama and West Virginia follow a separate agreement with Nevada, bringing the combined total across the three states to $35.8 million as part of a wider push to address child safety concerns.

Under the settlements, Roblox has also pledged to introduce a series of stricter safety measures aimed at better protecting minors, including tighter age verification systems, limits on who can contact users under 16, and expanded parental control tools designed to reduce unwanted or unsafe communication. The company has also recently rolled out additional safety updates, including dedicated “Kids” accounts with stronger default restrictions intended to limit exposure to risky interactions.

The money from the settlements will be directed toward child safety-related programs in each state, including school resource officers, education initiatives, and public awareness campaigns focused on online safety. While Roblox has said it is committed to improving protections across its platform, the company continues to face wider scrutiny and additional lawsuits in other jurisdictions over how it moderates and safeguards its large young user base, with regulators signalling that more enforcement actions may follow.

Toei Studio Expands Beyond Mobile Anime Game Adaptations

Toei Company, the studio behind major anime films such as Dragon Ball Super: Broly and One Piece Film: Red, as well as long-running tokusatsu franchises like Kamen Rider, has announced a major expansion into gaming with the launch of a new label, Toei Games. The division will focus on developing and publishing PC and console titles, marking a clear shift beyond the company’s existing mobile-first strategy.

So far, Toei’s interactive output has mainly consisted of free-to-play mobile games based on its biggest IPs, including titles like Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle and One Piece Treasure Cruise. With Toei Games, the company is aiming for more ambitious, console-style experiences with stronger narrative and presentation.

Crucially, the new label will not be limited to adapting existing franchises. Toei plans to work with both domestic and international developers on original projects, including its recently revealed flagship titles: Kyouran Makaism, a demon-summoning action RPG; Sengoku Youko: Requiem, based on the manga/anime series; and Oni Zero: Rebirth, a myth-inspired action adventure.

These sit alongside a broader strategy to build new intellectual property in addition to leveraging established brands, as President and CEO Fumio Yoshimura stated in a recent press release: “We will leverage expertise developed through our video production to provide game players around the world with entertainment unique to Toei.”

Atari Acquires Implicit Conversions to Expand Retro Game Preservation and Emulation Strategy

Atari has announced the acquisition of emulation specialist Implicit Conversions, a studio known for its work bringing classic console titles to modern platforms through proprietary technology. The move further strengthens Atari’s push into the retro games market, where it has been steadily building a portfolio of preservation-focused projects and re-releases.

Implicit Conversions has helped reintroduce more than 100 classic games to modern systems, often using its Syrup emulation engine to adapt older titles – even in cases where original source code is unavailable. Its work includes bringing PlayStation-era and earlier console games forward in collaboration with platform holders, contributing to modern re-releases of titles such as Breath of Fire IV, Grandia, and Mega Man Battle & Chase through services like PlayStation Plus Classics and other digital retro libraries.

The acquisition also plugs into Atari’s wider network of retro-focused studios, including Digital Eclipse, known for its documentary-style remasters such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection and Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, and Nightdive Studios, which has rebuilt and re-released titles like System Shock and Blood: Refreshed Supply. Together, these teams now form a layered preservation strategy spanning multiple eras of gaming history.

“Atari is now in a position where we have complementary tools across decades of hardware,” said CEO Wade Rosen, pointing to Implicit Conversions’ Syrup engine alongside Digital Eclipse’s Bakesale tools and Nightdive’s KEX Engine. The company says this combination allows it to work across everything from 8-bit and 16-bit libraries through to early 3D console generations, with or without original source assets.

“Implicit Conversions, Atari and their amazing studios have a shared passion for retro games, and a shared belief that accessibility is the cornerstone of preservation,” said Implicit Conversions cofounder Robin Lavallée. “We look forward to sharing our expertise and introducing even more important classic titles to new audiences.”