Google Could Be About To Deal a Deathblow to Emulator Apps

Android will require all apps on certified devices to have verified developers.

Anonymous emulator apps may be blocked or removed.

Rollout by 2027; some devices and regions may be exempt.



Google has announced that it’s going to start implementing new security measures for apps. Following similar steps taken on Google Play in 2023, developers will need to verify their identity and app ownership which, on the surface, may help stem the tide of clone games and shovelware flooding the Android ecosystem. However, a knock-on effect is that it may also kill off emulators designed to run on Android.

The reason for this is due to sideloading – this refers to installing an app that isn’t from an official source. Although Google Play is the main source of apps for Android devices, Google has stated in its recent announcement that this new change will affect any and every app on an Android certified device with Google on it, no matter if it’s on Google Play or elsewhere.

“Starting next year, Android will require all apps to be registered by verified developers in order to be installed by users on certified Android devices. This creates crucial accountability, making it much harder for malicious actors to quickly distribute another harmful app after we take the first one down.”

Google also added: “Since we implemented verification requirements on Google Play in 2023, we have seen firsthand how helpful developer identification is in stopping bad actors from exploiting anonymity to distribute malware, commit financial fraud, and steal sensitive data. Bringing a similar process to Android more broadly will provide a consistent, common sense baseline of developer accountability across the ecosystem.”

Accountability But With Caveats

On the surface, this reads like a good thing. It’s too easy for people to, accidentally or otherwise, download and install something that pretends to be something else and thereby end up with malware on a device. Anyone with elderly relatives who use the internet, or just people lacking internet savvy, can likely sympathize with this situation.

However, this new guideline for app developers is a requirement. This means that, technically, there isn’t a need for users to get a choice as to whether they want to install something or not, because the app will already have been screened for anything harmful. Except, it won’t have been, not really.

“Think of it like an ID check at the airport, which confirms a traveler’s identity but is separate from the security screening of their bags; we will be confirming who the developer is, not reviewing the content of their app or where it came from,” Google said in its announcement.

In theory, asking for developers to ID themselves when uploading an app means that it’ll be easier to take action against any bad actors who do try to share malware or pass off game rip-offs as their own unique work.

Goodbye, Emulators

Ironically, this is also the thing that may kill off emulators. As emulator devs tend to prefer a level of anonymity, due to the possibility of legal blowback from video game corporations like Nintendo, this means that many emulator apps won’t have a verified developer behind them. It doesn’t matter that these apps are typically open source, or involve vibrant communities who test for issues.

RetroArch is a popular frontend for a wide variety of emulators.

Google is trying to get ahead of any concerns by highlighting that they’re not stopping sideloading overall – as long as the app is verified.

“To be clear, developers will have the same freedom to distribute their apps directly to users through sideloading or to use any app store they prefer. We believe this is how an open system should work – by preserving choice while enhancing security for everyone. Android continues to show that with the right design and security principles, open and secure can go hand in hand.”

Developers have taken to the various “Emulation” pages of Reddit and associated sections, like “Android” and “GooglePixel”, to voice concerns. Many of these involve the question of what will happen to existing non-verified apps: will these be removed, or require verification to continue to work? Google is remaining silent on these points, for now.

Possible Silver Linings

Although the majority of people online are bemoaning how Android is turning into Apple by implementing this new rule, there are a few other things to keep in mind. The first is that this doesn’t start to come into effect until March 2026, with September 2026 marking the deadline for devs in Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. The rest of the world will follow suit going into 2027.

Another thing to consider is that, in the EU at least, there may be significant pushback from developers to undo, or even stop, this change. In March 2024, the European Commission forced Apple to allow sideloading of apps from alternate sources to the App Store, as it decreed that the company’s previous rule (which is what Google is rolling out) went against the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The DMA was created to, in short, stop so-called “gatekeepers,” including Amazon and Apple, from creating monopolies by enacting anti-competitive rules such as restricting apps to corporation-specific marketplaces. People inside a gatekeeper company, as well as the public, can complain directly to the EU about DMA breaches.

The R36S is a very popular super-cheap handheld, but you have to watch out for knock-off clones.

Another thing to consider is that handheld gaming devices are likely exempt from Google’s new regulation, as these don’t tend to be “certified Android devices.” Examples include budget handhelds like the R36S, which ships with ArkOS and can be upgraded to LineageOS, the recently released AYN Thor, anything by Retroid and AYANEO, or Powkiddy.

There are plenty more companies like these, but as a group example, handhelds from these ones either come with a different OS or Android, but not Android linked with Google so they fall outside the remit of being a certified device that requires ID-verified devs. Therefore, emulators on these devices are safe to use and share without breaking Google’s rule.

Any developers concerned how this will affect their apps getting onto, or staying on, Google Play can keep an eye on the official Q&A for updates.