God Save Birmingham Brings Grim Medieval Zombie Mayhem to Gamescom

Ocean Drive Studio reveals God Save Birmingham, a physics-based medieval zombie survival simulator



Pre-alpha hands-on demo showcased at gamescom for the first time



Realistic mechanics and physical comedy set in plague-era 14th-century Birmingham



Trailer debuted during the Future Games Show live stream

God Save Birmingham Shambles Into The Spotlight at Gamescom

Ocean Drive Studio and publisher Kakao Games have revealed their latest gamble in the survival genre, God Save Birmingham, a grim, physics-based undead romp through medieval England. The game was officially announced already last year, but players could see a new gameplay trailer during a live stream from gamescom 2025 for the first time. A public pre-alpha debut was also announced, offering attendees a first look at what might be the most tragically hilarious zombie survival sim to come out of South Korea this year.

Set in a plague-stricken 14th-century Birmingham, the game drops players into a world where the Black Death apparently had an encore, only this time with more rotting flesh and fewer doctors. Armed with nothing but a pitchfork, an axe, and a growing sense of existential dread, survivors will have to scavenge for supplies, manage resources, and avoid becoming the medieval version of fast food for the walking dead.

“Survival in 14th century Birmingham was already hard enough before zombies decided that humans tasted a lot better than carrots. And in God Save Birmingham the player is frequently ill-equipped to brave those undead hordes head on,” the studios said in a press release.

“This is all about scavenging, resource management and, essentially, not becoming a zombie’s final meal.”

The hands-on demo showcased at gamescom throws players into the mud-slick streets of Birmingham with only the barest tools for survival. The result is a brutal but often comical test of endurance, where physics play just as big a role as strategy, and death is never more than one clumsy misstep away.

A Zomboid-Inspired Experiment in Period-Accurate Panic

God Save Birmingham draws heavy inspiration from the cult classic Project Zomboid, but swaps Kentucky suburbia for plague-era British grime. While comparisons are inevitable, Ocean Drive Studio makes it clear that their take leans harder into both physical realism and absurdity. The game thrives on moments of slapstick horror, where players may find themselves swinging at a corpse only to stumble into a fireplace.

Surprisingly, 14th century Birmingham is not too different from 21st century Birmingham.

The creative direction of Hyeonseong Cha was on full display during Day 1 at gamescom 2025, where he elaborated on the team’s vision for a survival game that is as punishing as it is uniquely British. Expect authentic medieval architecture, historically miserable living conditions, and a cast of zombies that feel more like cursed townsfolk than Hollywood monsters.

Despite its comedic physics, the game is serious about survival. Players will need to locate food, water, and shelter while navigating an increasingly hostile environment. The undead do not respawn with modern AI or sci-fi tech. They lurch, fall, and sometimes fall again thanks to the game’s surprisingly detailed ragdoll system.

From Lost Eidolons to Lost Limbs

Ocean Drive Studio, known for the tactical RPG Lost Eidolons, is branching out with God Save Birmingham in what appears to be a significant genre shift. Backed by Kakao Games, the team has transitioned from sword-and-board strategy to mud-caked zombie survival. The change in direction may seem drastic, but it aligns with the studio’s stated goal of building games for fans of niche but passionate genres.

The studio’s previous titles leaned heavily into serious storytelling and tactical depth, while God Save Birmingham embraces chaos, bleak humor, and the constant threat of dying from food poisoning or poorly aimed axe swings. It is a pivot, but not an unearned one, as the early gameplay trailer demonstrates a surprising amount of polish for such a small team.

The number one question is: How many players will name their character Ozzy?

Kakao Games’ involvement adds credibility and resources, though this game feels more like a passion project than a corporate checklist item. It may not be the flashiest title at gamescom, but God Save Birmingham has enough heart, grime, and guts to stand out.