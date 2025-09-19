Ghost of Yōtei Has Become A Full-blown PR Nightmare Ahead Of Its PS5 Release In October

Ghost of Yōtei launches Oct. 2, 2025 exclusively on PlayStation 5



A senior artist was fired from Sucker Punch after comments about Charlie Kirk’s death



Public backlash has sparked boycott calls under the hashtag #BoycottGhostOfYotei



President Trump calls for Antifa to be labelled as terrorist organization

Sucker Punch Draws Controversy Before Release

Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation have found themselves in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons with less than two weeks to go before the Ghost of Yōtei’s release. After years of development, the spiritual successor to Ghost of Tsushima is up against a torrent of online hate after a senior artist was fired from Sucker Punch due to comments about political commentator and conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination on Sept. 10, 2025.

The studio confirmed that the individual was no longer an employee but it did little to quiet the uproar, with hashtags like #BoycottGhostOfYotei spreading across platforms like X and Bluesky. Oddly enough, the hashtag has been used by both those who argue that the comments were inappropriate and unprofessional as well as those who believe Sucker Punch should have supported their staffer and not give in to criticism.

Meanwhile, gamers have called out another target on Sucker Punch’s staff. Erika Ishii, who portrays and voices the role of Ghost of Yōtei’s protagonist, Atsu, has openly referred to the police in the US as white supremacists and declared herself and her wife to be members of Antifa. Antifa is currently being targeted for a second time by President Donald Trump to be designated as a domestic terrorist organization.

This image of Erika Ishii is appears on every post by PlayStation and Sucker Punch at the moment.

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION. I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention on this matter,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sept. 17, 2025.

For PlayStation, the incident has created a distraction at a critical moment. Ghost of Yōtei is positioned as one of Sony’s flagship exclusives for 2025. Instead of focusing solely on promotion, the company now faces questions about workplace conduct, social media policies, and the effect of controversy on consumer perception. The long-term impact remains unclear, but the scrutiny ensures the game launches under a heavier spotlight than expected.

The Studio Behind The Ghost Legacy

Sucker Punch Productions has long been a fixture in Sony’s portfolio. Founded in 1997, the team first made its mark with the Sly Cooper series before moving to the Infamous franchise on PlayStation 3. Those games combined open world exploration with morality systems, laying the foundation for the studio’s narrative ambitions.

The global breakout came in 2020 with Ghost of Tsushima. Released late in the PlayStation 4 lifecycle, it became a phenomenon thanks to its stunning landscapes, cinematic swordplay, and engaging story of samurai defiance during a Mongol invasion. The game surpassed expectations, selling millions and earning awards for storytelling and art direction.

Ghost of Yōtei is not a direct sequel but a spiritual successor. Instead of revisiting Tsushima, the studio shifts to the northern frontier of Ezo, known today as Hokkaido. The aim is to preserve the strengths of the Ghost identity while exploring new settings, characters, and themes. In doing so, Sucker Punch attempts to transform the Ghost concept into a broader anthology that evolves across regions and eras.

Ghost of Yōtei has all the ingredients of becoming a massive hit – time will tell.

However, all intents and purposes are now being overshadowed by outrage on social media. On Bluesky, the tone is even more aggressive than on X with profanity laced comments against Sucker Punch, and also calling for boycotting the game.

“I was gonna buy this game. Was looking forward to an Erika Ishii samurai action adventure. So much for that, you nazi bootlickers,” Bluesky user Valerie responded to Sucker Punch announcing limited edition PS5 console bundles.

In the same thread, rafram, was happy to announce the cancellation of their Ghost of Yōtei preorder: “Cancelling my fucking preorder. Congrats on caving to Nazis.”

Setting The Stage In Ezo

The story unfolds in 1603, when Japan was transitioning into the Edo period. Far from the political centers of Kyoto and Edo, Ezo was a wild and sparsely controlled frontier. Snow-covered landscapes, dense forests, and looming peaks dominate the terrain. At its heart stands Mount Yōtei, the volcanic mountain that gives the game its name.

It’s impossible to say that Ghost of Yōtei doesn’t look fantastic.

Unlike the rolling fields of Tsushima, this world emphasizes harsh survival. Settlements cling to the wilderness, and the environment itself becomes an adversary. Players navigate tundra, ice, and mountain passes, facing storms that alter visibility and combat dynamics. The setting is not only visually distinct but thematically essential, reinforcing the isolation and brutality of Atsu’s quest.

This new stage also introduces fresh cultural dimensions. Whereas Tsushima was rooted in tales of invasion, Yōtei explores lawless frontiers and fractured power struggles. It becomes a backdrop for revenge, survival, and the pursuit of identity in a land both beautiful and unforgiving.

Atsu’s Path Of Vengeance

The protagonist, Atsu, breaks away from the archetypal samurai hero. She is a mercenary, unbound by rigid codes of honor, and her journey is personal rather than patriotic. Left for dead by the Yōtei Six, she survives to hunt them down across the frozen expanse. Each of the six villains is distinct, ranging from the deceptive Kitsune to the brutal Dragon, forming a rogues gallery designed to test every aspect of Atsu’s skill.

What separates this structure from the linear story of Ghost of Tsushima is choice. Players can decide which of the Yōtei Six to pursue first, altering progression and potentially the unfolding of side narratives. This design emphasizes autonomy, giving the player greater agency in shaping Atsu’s revenge.

The sword used to nail Atsu to a tree becomes her instrument of vengeance.

Comparisons are already being drawn to Breath of the Wild, where freedom of approach defined the adventure. Ghost of Yōtei may not offer the same sandbox breadth, but the structure pushes beyond the linear paths of its predecessor. At the same time, fans of narrative-driven games like Sekiro and Nioh will find familiar themes of vengeance, personal loss, and myth-tinged adversaries.

Weapons, Combat, And Director Modes

Combat in Ghost of Yōtei builds on the strengths of Tsushima while expanding variety. Atsu’s arsenal includes katanas, dual blades, odachi, yari spears, kusarigama chain sickles, and bows. A grappling hook further enhances traversal, giving players flexibility in both stealth and direct combat.

Battles are designed as tactical encounters rather than button-mashing spectacles. Each weapon brings different timing and spacing, forcing adaptability when facing different foes. Against the Yōtei Six, the mechanics shift into duels that highlight precision and style.

A major new feature is the expansion of cinematic director modes. Kurosawa Mode returns, evoking classic black-and-white samurai films, but two new modes inspired by Takashi Miike and Shinichirō Watanabe reshape the visual presentation. These modes alter color palettes, camera framing, and sound design, providing not only aesthetic variety but replay value for those who want to experience the story through different lenses.

It remains to be seen if combat is anywhere near as flowing as in the video after the game is released.

Campsites and downtime also enrich the world. Players can rest, craft, and reflect under northern skies illuminated by auroras. Side missions and bounty hunts diversify exploration, ensuring the frozen wilderness feels alive beyond the central path of vengeance.

Ghost of Yōtei will release on Oct. 2, 2025 exclusively for PlayStation 5. Preorders opened May 2, with Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s Editions available. Digital bonuses include unique armor sets, horse colors, sword kits, and charms. The Collector’s Edition offers a display replica of Atsu’s ghost mask, art cards, and themed collectibles designed for enthusiasts.

Sony positions the game as a prestige exclusive, continuing the publisher’s emphasis on narrative blockbusters. Alongside titles like The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Ghost of Yōtei represents the company’s effort to anchor its platform with cinematic experiences unavailable elsewhere.

Atsu’s mask alone in the snow could become a symbol of the game if nothing is done to right the ship.

Despite the controversy, the game’s marketing momentum remains strong. Early trailers highlight the snowy landscapes, intense combat, and atmospheric modes. The challenge for Sony and Sucker Punch will be maintaining focus on the game itself while navigating reputational turbulence.

Outlook For Launch

Ghost of Yōtei arrives with both promise and risk. Its ambition to evolve the Ghost series with new settings, weapons, and freedom of choice suggests a major step forward. Yet the studio must balance high expectations from Ghost of Tsushima’s fans with the new pressures created by recent controversy.

Ava Brunswick, a Senior Narrative Designer for a California-based AAA studio, summed up the current state of Ghost of Yōtei and Sucker Punch in a single post on Bluesky.

“Biggest PR crisis ever in gaming. Are you guys going to respond? I’m trans and I think it’s okay to condemn the people who represent your brand who publicly celebrated the killing of Charlie. This is a moral issue and I hope you stem the bleeding because I want this game to succeed,” she posted.

For now, Ghost of Yōtei stands as one of 2025’s most anticipated releases, a blend of cinematic spectacle and samurai action wrapped in a story of vengeance beneath the shadow of Mount Yōtei. Unless the game will be overshadowed by the current PR nightmare.