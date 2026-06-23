VALORANT Act 4 Launches With New Summit Map, Retake Mode, and Seasonal Content

VALORANT Season 2026 Act 4 launches on June 24 with the new Summit map.

launches on June 24 with the new Summit map. Riot Games is also introducing Retake , a new 3v3 mode focused on post-plant combat.

, a new 3v3 mode focused on post-plant combat. The update includes the Blackspyre Collection and a new Battlepass featuring cosmetics and rewards.

Riot Games has unveiled Summit, the latest map coming to VALORANT as part of Season 2026 Act 4. Launching on June 24, the map introduces a new battlefield set within a Radiant training academy located in the mountains of China.

The new season also expands VALORANT’s playable content beyond traditional competitive matches. Alongside Summit, Riot is adding a dedicated Summit Only playlist, a new Retake mode, and a fresh slate of cosmetic content through the Blackspyre Collection and the latest Battlepass. For players returning to VALORANT ahead of the new season, VALORANT Points remain the primary way to unlock premium cosmetics, Battlepass content, and featured bundles introduced throughout the act.

Summit Becomes VALORANT’s Newest Competitive Map

Summit is built around a traditional three-lane layout and features two Spike Sites, but introduces a new environmental mechanic designed to alter rounds as they unfold. The map contains three droppable walls positioned across A Site, Mid, and B Site.

Once activated, these walls permanently change the battlefield for the remainder of the round, cutting off key sightlines and limiting rotation routes. Riot said the mechanic is intended to create new strategic opportunities while forcing teams to adapt as matches progress.

The map is also tied to VALORANT’s wider lore. According to Riot, Summit was once the site of the Radiant monastery where Sage trained before joining the VALORANT Protocol. The setting combines traditional architecture, training facilities, and meditation gardens spread across the mountainous environment.

To encourage players to learn the map in a competitive environment, Summit will enter the Competitive queue immediately upon launch. During the first two weeks, losses on Summit will reduce Rank Rating by 50% less than normal, while victories will continue to award full RR gains. Riot is also introducing a dedicated Summit Only queue for the first seven days following release, allowing players to exclusively play the new map using the Swiftplay ruleset.

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Other VALORANT Act 4 Features

Alongside the new map, Riot is launching Retake, a new round-based 3v3 mode focused entirely on post-plant scenarios. Each round begins with the Spike already planted, forcing one team to defend while the opposing side attempts to retake the site and secure a defuse.

Teams switch sides between rounds, while randomized loadouts evolve throughout the match. Riot said the mode is designed to create faster-paced tactical encounters that focus on one of VALORANT’s most important gameplay situations without requiring players to complete a full match.

Act 4 also introduces the Blackspyre Collection, a new cosmetic line combining science-fiction and fantasy-inspired designs. The collection includes skins for the Phantom, Sheriff, Spectre, and Ares, alongside a new melee weapon called Divide.

Meanwhile, the latest Battlepass adds a new set of unlockable rewards, including the Sky Reaper Ghost weapon skin, Heal Up Squad Card, Blep Spray, and other cosmetics. With Summit, Retake, new cosmetics, and progression rewards arriving together, Season 2026 Act 4 represents one of VALORANT’s largest content updates of the year so far across all major platforms.