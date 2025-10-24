Fallout 4 Coming to Switch 2 With a Ton of Content

Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition drops Nov. 10, with a Switch 2 release in 2026.

Includes all DLCs plus 150+ Creation Club items, now rebranded to “Creations.”

No Fallout 5 news – only a new Fallout 76 update featuring The Ghoul.

War Never Changes

Despite coming out 10 years ago, Bethesda’s Fallout 4 has remained a popular RPG, with six official add-ons released over the years, with the last one in 2023 bringing custom player content to the game. The upcoming Anniversary Edition on Nov. 10 bundles all this together for all existing platforms (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4), although the Switch 2 version won’t arrive until sometime next year.

Fallout 4, like previous entries, throws players into the trademark yellow-and-blue jumpsuit of a Vault Dweller, someone lucky enough to avoid a nuclear war by hiding in a high-tech underground bunker. After they discover that their partner is dead and someone’s stolen their baby, it’s up to the player to get topside and rescue their kid. And, of course, find out how the world now functions as an irradiated wasteland.

“A special anniversary means a special edition,” said Angela Browder, Studio and Production Director, during the recent Bethesda Fallout Day Showcase. “To celebrate Fallout 4’s 10th birthday, we’ve created the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition. This will contain the six official add-ons, including The Automatron, Far Harbor, and Nuka World story add-ons. Plus, the Workshop add-ons.”

“In addition to the add-ons,” added Daniel Lee, Associate Art Director, “the Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition also includes over 150 pieces of Creation Club content, including some previously unreleased items to supplement your adventures.”

No Remasters, No New Fallout

Going by comments on social media, the majority of gamers who tuned into the Fallout Day Broadcast (an online event for Bethesda game reveals started last year) hoped to hear about a Fallout 4 or New Vegas remaster, or even news about Fallout 5. Instead, they mostly got a barrage of marketing language and a lengthy look at multiple merchandise options, from game passes to collector edition boxsets.

The one bit of actual new game news was targeted at Fallout 76, the online MMO version of Fallout that famously got off to a shaky start in November 2018. However, it’s seen multiple updates and patches since then and is widely regarded as a different beast to the buggy online multiplayer mess at launch. The latest new content brings The Ghoul from the Fallout TV series over to Fallout 76, and goes live in December.

Content Up The Wazoo

Out of all the extra content getting thrown in with Fallout 4 for the Anniversary Edition, it’s likely the Creation Club stuff that’s likely to set players’ worlds on fire. Launched in 2017, it also allows for players of other Bethesda titles, like Skyrim, to create their own content. In essence, it’s a collective name for the modding community’s work.

Creations can only be sold by people who get accepted into the Verified Creators Program – otherwise work can still be uploaded, but has to be free.

With the upcoming Anniversary Edition release, this will be renamed to, simply, Creations, and folded into a new Verified Creator Program. Bethesda has long had a reputation for actually supporting modders, and Creations is part of this ethos. Gamers can apply to join the Verified Creator Program and, if successful, can then sell their work via the in-game Creations platform.

Here’s all the stuff you’ll get in the Anniversary Edition (the price hasn’t been revealed yet, but it won’t be cheap).

If players just want to dive into the official Fallout 4 extra content, then they can access The Automatron (fight evil robots and build your own bot), Far Harbor (visit a new, huge island location), and Nuka-World (explore an irradiated theme park). The included Workshop content lets players craft new in-game items, from cages for beasts through to an actual Vault.