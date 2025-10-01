FALLENSTAR Drops A Trailer For Its Corporate Apocalypse Metroidvania

Roguelike meets metroidvania in a decaying wasteland ruled by the Aetherion corporation



Procedural maps and a loop designed around death as progress



Fast-paced tactical combat with class variety and boss fights that escalate in speed and complexity



Solo developer describes FALLENSTAR as a fusion of his love for action, exploration, and narrative depth

A First Look At A Corporate Dystopia

FALLENSTAR’s announcement trailer introduces a bleak universe where corporate loyalty is demanded at the cost of human life. Developed by Nebuloavoid Interactive, the project reflects a vision shaped by one developer’s departure from the tech industry and his embrace of game design.

The game’s setting, planet 347TH2-Terminus, is a decaying wasteland ruled by the Aetherion corporation. Agents deployed into this environment fight not just for survival but to uphold a mission dictated by their AI overseer, Cora, whose corporate mantra reads more like a threat than reassurance.

“Choose your Agent, upgrade your equipment, and complete your missions to become stronger and survive on planet 347TH2-Terminus,” founder of Nebuloavoid Interactive and solo developer Benjamin Johnson said on his X account.

The Steam page launched alongside the trailer invites players to wishlist the title and prepare for an experience that is equal parts action and satire. Metroidvanias is still going strong in the indie dev community, with everyone hoping to recreate the success of Hollow Knight and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Roguelike Metroidvania Systems

At its core, FALLENSTAR is a fusion of roguelike mechanics with the exploratory structure of a metroidvania. Each deployment sends a fresh agent into the hostile world, where permadeath resets progress but unlocks new tools for the next attempt.

Runs are structured around combat, exploration, and upgrades. Players choose from multiple classes, each offering different weapons and abilities, encouraging experimentation and mastery over time. The procedural map design ensures that no two expeditions play out the same way.

Dying is not the only way to progress in the game, eventually players have to beat bosses to move on.

Every failure feeds the corporation’s research. As agents die, their bodies and belongings can be recovered in future attempts, creating a cycle of sacrifice and progression.

Fast-Paced Combat And Class Variety

Combat in FALLENSTAR is built to be fast, punishing, and tactical. Encounters demand both reflexes and forethought, with enemy waves and boss fights that escalate in speed and complexity. The tempo is closer to a twitch reflex shooter than a traditional metroidvania, though exploration remains integral.

Class variety enhances replayability. Each run introduces a different agent, with unique weapons, skills, and gadget combinations. Whether revisiting a favored class or experimenting with new ones, the system encourages adaptation to different combat scenarios.

Making enemies vulnerable will make them easier to destroy.

Gadgets and upgrades also play a decisive role. Deployable tools can turn the tide of a fight, rewarding players who manage resources wisely. These systems, combined with unforgiving permadeath, ensure that each deployment feels like a gamble where knowledge and precision are as valuable as power.

Pixel Art That Serves The Dystopia

The ruined landscapes of 347TH2-Terminus are depicted in detailed pixel art, with environments designed to reflect the scars of exploitation and decay. Each biome presents hostile terrain and unsettling remnants of failed progress, making exploration as atmospheric as it is dangerous.

NPCs add to this tension by offering aid, misinformation, or conflicting motivations. Dialogue choices can shape runs as much as combat or upgrades, reinforcing the theme that survival is always compromised by loyalty to questionable authority.

There is something special about pixel art. It deserves more appreciation.

This world design ensures that every attempt to push deeper into the wasteland is not only mechanically rewarding but also narratively charged.

The Studio Behind FALLENSTAR

FALLENSTAR is the debut project of Nebuloavoid Interactive and Johnson, a former software engineer from the U.S. now based in Thailand. His background in technology and disillusionment with corporate structures shaped both the mechanics and themes of the game.

Johnson describes FALLENSTAR as a fusion of his love for action, exploration, and narrative depth. Inspired by years of gaming and personal reflection, the title represents both a creative escape and the start of a larger universe he intends to build.

Prioritizing the correct upgrade can spell the difference between success and failure.

The game will be showcased at Gamescom Asia on Oct. 16, 2025, giving attendees an early chance to experience gameplay firsthand.