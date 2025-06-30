Evercade Release Modern Retro Consoles, VS-R And EXP-R

Evercade, the company behind multiple physical releases of older arcade and retro console titles, has now announced the VS-R and EXP-R devices, based on previously released hardware. The VS-R is an updated mini console, whereas the EXP-R is an updated handheld.

Both devices accept Evercade’s proprietary cartridges, so gamers can experience hundreds of retro titles the way they used to be played. Both the VS-R and EXP-R come bundled with the original three Lara Croft Tomb Raider games, all in one handy cartridge.

“Available for the first time as just the hardware, these new versions of the VS-R and EXP-R allow new fans and existing fans to jump straight into the Evercade experience. Both consoles come in a new retro-inspired color scheme and makes starting the Evercade Physical Cartridge journey easier than ever before,” said Evercade in a press release.

Retro Gaming For Modern Players

Evercade may be better known to some gamers for its HyperMegaTech! handhelds, which come in Taito, Atari, NeoGeo, Capcom, Data East and Technos editions. Each comes with built-in games from those companies, but also accept other Evercade cartridges, so gamers aren’t locked in to one specific studio on each device.

The EXP-R follows on from these by offering a more modern take on a retro handheld; its layout is closer to something like a PSP and it features a 1.5Ghz processor and 4GB built-in memory. Other mod cons include a 800×480 resolution 4.3” IPS screen, 3000mA battery for 4-5 hours game time, and tate mode. This allows the device to be used vertically, for games that run in portrait rather than landscape mode (like a lot of shmups, for example).

The EXP-R in all its chunky handheld glory.

The VS-R, meanwhile, offers gamers an actual console that can be plugged into a TV or monitor via HDMI (a cable is not included however). It also supports up to four player local multiplayer via four controller ports, but only ships with one gamepad. It shares the EXP-R’s 1.5Ghz processor and 4GB built-in memory.

The VS-R in all its chunky mini console glory.

Previous versions of these devices came in Nintendo Entertainment System-style red and white, whereas the new models come in a sleek black and turquoise design. Otherwise, the models are functionally the same, with a new user interface and lower price point being the main differences.

Play Games The Way They’re Meant to be Played

One of Evercade’s main selling points as a company is that it allows gamers to play games the way they’re meant to be, i.e. on a cartridge, with physical, printed manuals. This might have a better impact on Gen X gamers, but there’s no denying it could offer a gateway to younger players who are only used to digital games, which can be delisted or otherwise removed from a service.

There are currently 75 Evercade cartridges listed, including a handful due for release a little later this year. Games include not just ones from arcade systems, but older home computers like the Amiga and Commodore 64. Famous studios like Team 17 and Gremlin are covered, as are modern indie titles, like Goodboy Galaxy and Tanglewood.

The VS-R and EXP-R are compatible for all Evercade cartridges. Each device is available to order now, although availability varies by region/retailer.