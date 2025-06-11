Eight More Games Get NVIDIA DLSS 4 Support

True to form, NVIDIA has continued to roll out support for tons of new, and existing, games. This week, gamers with higher-end rigs can upgrade the graphics and framerates of eight titles, including Stellar Blade, Dune: Awakening, and MindsEye.

DLSS 4 is NVIDIA’s latest version of its Deep Learning Super Sampling technology, which uses artificial intelligence to bolster games in myriad ways. Ray tracing is one, whereas enhanced resolution is another.

“DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation’s adoption continues at rapid pace, and is the fastest-adopted NVIDIA gaming technology in our history,” NVIDIA said in an official news post. “Each title also features DLSS Frame Generation, boosting frame rates for GeForce RTX 40 Series gamers, and DLSS Super Resolution, accelerating performance on every GeForce RTX GPU.”

Stellar Support For New Titles

Stellar Blade launches on PC on June 12, 2025, and it’ll have DLSS 4 support from day one. Created by SHIFT UP, this action RPG pits the remnants of humankind against a malevolent enemy that has taken over Earth. It already looks good, but DLSS can make it really shine.

“DLSS Super Resolution, utilizing our newest transformer AI model, will further enhance image quality,” said NVIDIA. “And NVIDIA Reflex will reduce PC latency by up to 34%, further improving gameplay responsiveness, helping you survive the game’s most challenging encounters.

Dune: Awakening, from Funcom (Secret World), launched yesterday (June 10), following multiple closed server tests. The dangerous desert planet of Arrakis is sure to look even more sun-baked and soaked in heat thanks to ray tracing and reduced latency.

“GeForce RTX 5070 owners can play at almost 200 frames per second, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti gamers can play at over 230 frames per second, GeForce RTX 5080 users can hit 270 frames per second, and GeForce RTX 5090 players can surpass 330 frames per second on the sand dunes of Arrakis.”

He’s probably very tired from all the negativity surrounding MindsEye’s launch; just give him a minute to catch his robot breath.

Meanwhile, MindsEye also launched yesterday. The new game from a former GTA dev has not had a promising start, but at least it should look good, thanks to DLSS 4 support. Players can roam a sci-fi open-world, hacking robots and trying to stop a malevolent AI.

Other Titles Getting a Facelift

Rematch, an arcade-style soccer game from Sloclap, launches on June 12 with DLSS 4 support, while multiplayer mech third-person shooter Mecha BREAK launches on July 1 with NVIDIA graphic upgrades ready to go.

Get ready for whip-cracking adventuring as Indiana Jones gets to explore DLC on Sept. 4. Indiana Jones And The Great Circle is due to receive The Order of Giants later this year and with it DLSS features, plus a chance to explore mysterious ruins under Rome.

Lastly, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launched in January this year, but now everyone’s favorite wallcrawler finally gets enhanced graphic support. Dragonkin: The Banished entered Early Access in March, but it’s already shaping up nicely thanks to added DLSS features.