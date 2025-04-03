Skip to content
Home » Delta Nintendo iOS Emulator Adds Multiplayer For DS Games

Delta Nintendo iOS Emulator Adds Multiplayer For DS Games

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: April 3, 2025
Delta Nintendo iOS Emulator Adds Multiplayer For DS Games

Delta is a free emulator for various Nintendo game systems, available for iOS devices. Version 1.7 has just been released, bringing with it a major update: online multiplayer support for Nintendo DS games. 

Nintendo shut down the original online DS servers in May 2014, with online support for the 3DS also going the way of the dodo in April 2024. As such, DS gamers have only been able to play multiplayer games online locally, whether they’re using an actual DS device or an emulator like Delta.

“Thanks to community-hosted Nintendo WFC servers, you can now use online features in any online-compatible DS game, including Mario Kart, Pokémon, and Animal Crossing,” Delta said in an official post on Bluesky.

Play DS multiplayer against anyone thanks to the new update.

“Just choose your preferred server in Delta’s settings and you’re good to go, no DNS configuration necessary.”

Multi-System Emulation

There are plenty of emulators available for handheld devices, but few focus on iOS-based cellphones. There are other Nintendo emulators around, but they don’t all cover a wide range of game systems in one go.

Gamers can use Delta to play a variety of titles for the NES, SNES, N64, GameBoy Color, GameBoy Advance, and of course the DS, and without needing to jailbreak their phone. Users will need to add their own game ROMs, however.

Delta also lets your screen and its controls emulate Nintendo devices.

Aside from the DS multiplayer support, version 1.7 also fixes graphics issues with N64 games (such as black textures) by incorporating OpenGL ES 3.0 support for rendering (the option to switch back to OpenGL ES 2.0 is still available, though). Other major fixes are now shown onscreen when the emulator first loads up.

Not Quite Open Source

Gamers who know their emulator history will be familiar with Delta, as it’s the spiritual successor to a popular GameBoy Advance emulator, GBA4iOS. 

Whereas the source code for that emulator is available under a GNU GPLv2 license (meaning the code can be tweaked by others, but according to strict terms), Delta uses existing emulators such as Nestopia and melonDS, meaning its full source code is not available for others to use. 

However, the main developer, Riley Testut, has made his original code freely available, should anyone wish to tweak Delta (without the Nintendo emulators) to run outside the iOS ecosystem. 

Wayne Goodchild

Wayne Goodchild

Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

New

10 Best Madden NFL Games: From Classics to 2025 Hits

March 24, 2025

10 Best Dinosaur Games For Prehistoric World Fans in 2025

March 18, 2025

Valorant Skins Guide: Everything You Need to Know in 2025

March 14, 2025

What are V-Bucks? Your Guide to Fortnite’s Cash in 2025

March 11, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

10 Best Multiplayer Xbox Games to Play in 2025

March 5, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

15 Best Fighting Games Every Gamer Should Try in 2025

February 25, 2025

Golden Age of Gaming: 21 Best Mac Games in 2025

February 18, 2025

Marvel Rivals Battle Pass: Everything You Need To Know

January 17, 2025

Biomorph Launched With Special Twist on Nintendo Switch

April 3, 2025

Skill-based Soccer Sim Strikers Club Coming to PC

April 3, 2025

NVIDIA Reveal More Games Getting DLSS Support

April 3, 2025

Dead by Daylight Summons Tokyo Ghoul Into The Fog

April 3, 2025

Elden Ring Coming to Switch 2 With New Content

April 3, 2025