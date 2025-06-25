Skip to content
Critter Crossfire Release Date Announcement

Critter Crossfire Release Date Announcement

PRESS RELEASE – June 25, 2025 – The turn-based tactics roguelike game Critter Crossfire will officially launch for PC on July 10.

In traditional turn-based tactics games, units have a random percent chance to miss their attacks, but what happens when you replace RNG with physics? You end up with a skill-based game where landing the shots is all up to you.

Balance deep, well-formulated strategies and insane trick shots to outsmart and out-skill your opponent.

About Critter Crossfire

A single player roguelike Campaign mode as well as 2-4 player local multiplayer versus modes.

Over 100 wacky items to master! Mix and match weapons and upgrades to build your perfect loadout.

Sixteen unique campaign challenges that change up how you approach each run.

Unique map mechanics, such as moving conveyor belts and spinning obstacles to shoot through.

