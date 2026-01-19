BLACKPINK Razer Collection Launches With Gaming Chair, Keyboard, Mouse and Mouse Mat

Gaming lifestyle brand Razer partnered with K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK to create a limited-edition collection of gaming peripherals featuring the group’s signature pink and black aesthetic.

The collection includes the Razer Enki X gaming chair, DeathAdder Essential mouse, Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard and Gigantus V2 Medium mouse mat, each available in two colorways.

The BLACKPINK x Razer collection debuts Jan. 21, 2026, at a pop-up store during the group’s World Tour in Hong Kong before worldwide availability in the second quarter of 2026.

Razer revealed its complete BLACKPINK x Razer collection on Jan. 18, marking the K-pop phenomenon’s first full-group collaboration with a gaming hardware brand. The partnership brings together one of the world’s leading gaming lifestyle brands with the global music icons, creating limited-edition gear that merges performance specifications with BLACKPINK’s distinctive visual identity.

The collaboration draws inspiration from BLACKPINK’s World Tour DEADLINE, translating the group’s stage presence into everyday gaming equipment. Each product in the lineup maintains Razer’s technical standards while incorporating design elements that reflect BLACKPINK’s bold aesthetic.

“Gaming and music are two of the most influential forces shaping youth culture today,” said Addie Tan, global head of lifestyle division at Razer. “Our collaboration with BLACKPINK goes beyond products, it’s about creating a lifestyle that celebrates passion, performance and individuality.”

Complete Gaming Setup in Pink and Black Colorways

The BLACKPINK x Razer collection features four core products designed to create a cohesive gaming setup. First up, the Razer Enki X gaming chair provides all-day comfort with a built-in lumbar arch and optimized cushion density, finished in BLACKPINK’s signature pink and black scheme with tour branding on the backrest. The chair accommodates extended gaming sessions with a 152-degree recline and dual-textured synthetic leather construction.

Comfy AND stylish!

The Razer Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard offers a compact form factor with Mecha-Membrane switches that deliver tactile feedback and audible clicks. The keyboard includes Razer Chroma RGB lighting across eight zones, UV-coated keycaps for durability and three backlit media keys. A magnetic wrist rest features the DEADLINE tour logo, completing the themed design.

The Razer DeathAdder Essential mouse provides ergonomic comfort with a 6,400 DPI optical sensor and programmable buttons. The mouse uses mechanical switches rated for 10 million clicks and includes a ridged, rubberized scroll wheel for precise control.

The Razer Gigantus V2 Medium mouse mat completes the collection with a micro-weave cloth surface designed for smooth tracking and consistent precision across all mouse movements.

Each item comes in two colorways, black and pink, allowing buyers to customize their setup based on personal preference. The products feature BLACKPINK-themed packaging designed for collectors, with concert-inspired graphics and design details that reference the group’s iconic style.

Hong Kong Pop-Up Store Debuts Collection Before Global Release

The BLACKPINK x Razer collection makes its first appearance at the BLACKPINK World Tour DEADLINE Pop-Up Store in Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2026. Visitors can view the complete product lineup, interact with immersive displays inspired by the world tour and access dedicated photo zones designed around the collaboration.

The pop-up activation extends the partnership beyond hardware, creating an experiential connection between gaming culture and music fandom.

Following the Hong Kong debut, Razer plans worldwide availability of the collection during the second quarter of 2026. The staggered release strategy allows the company to showcase the products during BLACKPINK’s active tour schedule while building anticipation among global audiences.

Razer emphasized the limited-edition nature of the collection, positioning the items as exclusive releases that won’t receive restocks once inventory depletes.

For when your desk needs to make a statement.

Pricing for the collection ranges from $29.99 for the Gigantus V2 mouse mat to $119.99 for the Ornata V3 Tenkeyless keyboard. The DeathAdder Essential retails at $49.99, while the Enki X gaming chair pricing follows Razer’s standard positioning in the gaming chair category.

The collaboration represents Razer’s continued expansion into entertainment partnerships, following previous collections with brands spanning anime, music and fashion. The company positions these collaborations as extensions of gaming culture that welcome diverse audiences and self-expression forms into the gaming ecosystem.

For BLACKPINK, the partnership marks an entry into gaming hardware that aligns with the group’s influence across youth culture and digital spaces.