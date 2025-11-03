Beware Of Scammers In ARC Raiders Posing As Embark Studios Game Devs

Reports of a scammer in ARC Raiders is met with savage comment from Arc Raiders Bulletin X (formerly Twitter) account



Scam involves claims of working for Embark Studios



Other ARC Raiders players questions victims real-world survival skills



Let Me See You Stripped Down To The Bone

During ARC Raiders first weekend, one player described on X who someone posing as a game developer working for Embark Studios told them to drop their gear as it was considered an exploit in the game.

Scammers in video games are nothing new for players who grew up playing Diablo II or RuneScape where players were routinely tricked into dropping their gear on the ground so others could pick it up and run off with it.

In what is likely to be an email to the support team behind the game, the encounter with the scammer is described in detail and posted on X as a screenshot by the ARC Raiders Bulletin account.

“A guy at the research building on the DAM map was sitting behind the desk when I walked out. Said he was a game mod for Embark Studios and that the part of the map was closed off due to development testing and that any loot I had was already considered exploited gear because I got it during a testing phase,” the player reporting the scammer wrote.

“Made me strip all my loot for him to inspect it. Told me that indeed it was exploited as he expected then told me to get lost or he would be forced to ban me. I hid outside and followed him leave with my gear. This type of behavior needs to end.”



The Arc Raiders Bulletin account also provided a response to the screenshot in the same post: “Arc Raiders is a video game.”

Sympathy For The Devil

The post launched a thread where people are praising the scammer and laughing at the victim to various degrees of hilarity, which is pretty much in line with the already established ARC Raiders community.

“This is Peak MMO behavior at its finest. A wild mix of gullibility, dedication to roleplay, and pure online hustle. Honestly, this level of immersion (and social engineering) should earn the scammer either a ban or a job offer, depending on Embark Studios mood,” Umbra Mirrors posted in the thread.

Others, like Paladasch, questioned how it is possible that the victim of the scam is able to live and function outside of video games: “If this is real, then I have zero idea how this guy survives in the real world.”

Fu had this to say: “It is amazing there are people this dumb in the world. If I didn’t have morals I’d imagine I’d make a great living exploiting dumb people.”