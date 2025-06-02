Battle Through Monsters in a War-Torn World: Hell is Us Demo Out Now

Quebec studio, Rogue Factor (Mordheim: City of The Damned) is set to release its latest title, Hell is Us, on Sept. 4, 2025, across all major platforms. However, PC gamers can try out a demo from June 2 until June 16, 2025.

Hell is Us follows Rémi, a native of the isolated country of Hadea who was sent away as a child. With Hadea caught in a civil war, he sees an opportunity to slip back as a peacekeeper and find answers to his past. However, as well as being ravaged by conflict, his birth country has also experienced some kind of weird, unnatural event.

“Remi won’t be handed the answers he seeks. If he wants to understand what happened here, he’ll have to search for clues – scattered across the land, buried in ruins, and hinted at in the words and actions of those he meets,” Rogue Factor said in a blog post on the game’s official site.

“The demo begins right at the start of the game. You’ll step into Rémi’s shoes, armed with only the limited information he has, and begin your descent into Hadea.”

Hell is Other People

Existentialist philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre coined the phrase “Hell is other people” in his 1944 play, No Exit. The gist of the quote’s meaning is that people will always be in conflict with one another based on how others perceive them, which in turn is the real Hell of existence.

This cheerful idea appears to be something Hell is Us attempts to make explicit, partly through civil conflict and partly through what may well be a physical embodiment of Hell. Weird white figures with gaping body voids besiege the player, and others, and look as if they feed off them somehow.

Creepy structures echo the design of the enemies you’ll face.

Rogue Factor, however, is keeping schtum on the finer points of the game. As a point of fact, the studio is making it clear that Hell is Us doesn’t hold the hands of players.

“In Hell is Us, survival is not just about combat – it’s about understanding the world around you. Hadea requires you to rely on your instincts, curiosity, and keen observation to make sense of what surrounds you. Cryptic symbols, forgotten ruins, and strange markings scattered throughout Hadea tell a fragmented story, but it’s up to you to interpret their meaning.”

Rogue Factor And Nacon

Rogue Factor’s previous two games are both Warhammer properties; aside from Mordheim, there’s Necromunda: Underhive Wars. Hell is Us marks a shift into the studio’s own IP, but it’s getting help with publishing from Nacon.

Nacon is an all-round games company, in that it publishes video games as well as designs the peripherals to play them. Some of its most recent published titles include RoboCop: Rogue City and GreedFall II: The Dying World.