Ascend a Tower of Criminals in RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business

The team behind RoboCop: Rogue City (2023), game studio Teyon and publisher NACON, have revealed its standalone follow-up Unfinished Business, along with a story trailer. It’s out on July 17, 2025, for PC and major consoles.

Following the events of the first game, Old Detroit is experiencing a moment of peace. However, when armed mercenaries take over OmniTower, OCP’s new housing complex, that peace is shattered and chaos reigns. It’s up to the player, as RoboCop, to ascend OmniTower and arrest or forcefully subdue criminals to restore order.

“In addition to an all-new adventure, players can look forward to a host of new additions and innovations, including new weapons such as the Cryo Cannon, enemies including androids with katanas, and devastating finish moves,” the developers said in a press release.

“What’s more, some gameplay sequences will allow players to relive events through thrilling flashbacks, giving them the opportunity to play, for the very first time in a video game, as Alex Murphy himself.”

You Have The Right to Remain Silent

Taking a page out of the Dredd movie from 2012, Unfinished Business pits RoboCop against an entire building of lowlifes and expendable thugs, as he moves up floor-by-floor towards a confrontation with an old colleague.

The developers promise players will encounter callbacks to the world of RoboCop, plus a return of the previous game’s emphasis on chaotic shootouts, destructible environments, and cold, hard justice.

RoboCop exhibiting some shocking behavior.

“Unleash RoboCop’s unmatched strength to deliver devastating finishing moves – whether smashing an opponent’s skull against a concrete wall or into the nearest drinks vending machine.”

Rogue City, Rogue Developers

Unfinished Business follows news of another RoboCop game, but one from another developer: Coffee Moth Games. Streets of Anarchy was a VR RoboCop game touted by that studio as being an officially licensed title. But it wasn’t, and has now vanished from view, as has Coffee Moth Games.

Teyon do have the rights to the character and setting, however, and Rogue City was well-received by critics and players alike for capturing the feeling of 80s action movies. Set between the events of the RoboCop 2 and 3 movies, Rogue City featured Peter Weller reprising his iconic role as he tracked down The New Guy in Town, a mysterious crimelord terrorising Detroit.

Teyon is a Polish studio that has over 12 games under its belt, including other licensed properties: Terminator and Rambo.

NACON is a well-known gaming peripheral company that also publishes games, with top titles including Tour De France 2024, Overpass 2, and Ravenswatch.