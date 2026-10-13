How To Get SWORN Cheap in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

SWORN turns the legends of Camelot into a co-op action roguelike, with a corrupted King Arthur standing between you and a reclaimed kingdom. You fight as a Soulforged knight, gather supernatural blessings and take another shot at the Round Table when a run ends.

You can face that challenge alone or assemble a group of up to four players, so the appeal extends beyond a single hero’s journey. Finding SWORN cheap gives you a lower-cost way into its repeated battles, but the right purchase still needs to match your gaming account and the platform your friends use.

This guide covers the fallen kingdom, the build choices behind each attempt and the checks to make before buying a Steam key for PC. To get SWORN cheap at Eneba, manually enter the HUB15 discount code at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying so an eligible order costs less.

SWORN Overview

Camelot has fallen under the control of Arthur and his corrupted Knights of the Round Table, and Avalon faces a spreading darkness. Your task is to challenge those rulers rather than serve them, with each expedition pushing toward the source of the kingdom’s collapse. The familiar legends give the conflict recognizable faces without requiring you to study the original tales before playing. For a shopper seeking SWORN cheap, that premise offers a clear starting point: repeated action encounters in a kingdom that needs reclaiming.

You take the role of a Soulforged knight through four playable characters: Vigilante, Rook, Spectre and Monk. Each has different weapon options, so choosing a character also shapes how you approach enemies and work alongside allies. Merlin and Nimue appear among the legendary figures you can meet and learn from during the adventure. Arthur remains the central threat, while his knights turn the journey through the fallen kingdom into a series of confrontations.

The Fae Lords supply blessings that alter your combat options as a run develops. Titania’s fire and Oberon’s wind provide examples of the supernatural powers you can combine with your chosen weapons and abilities. This creates room to test a different approach after a failed attempt instead of repeating one fixed setup throughout the game. Beacon of Avalore upgrades support longer-term progress, so the rewards from an expedition can help prepare your knight for another attempt.

The world uses comic-style art inspired by Mike Mignola, with forests and decayed docks among its battle settings. Its dark version of Arthurian legend supports solo play and cooperative sessions rather than a conventional march through a heroic campaign. Buying SWORN cheap makes most sense if you enjoy learning encounters and adjusting builds across repeated attempts. The story supplies the reason to return, while your developing combat choices give each expedition its practical purpose.

Game Info Details Genre Co-op action roguelike Release date 2025-09-23 (PC 1.0 release) Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Metacritic Rating N/A Developer Windwalk Games Publisher Team17 Protagonist Soulforged knights: Vigilante, Rook, Spectre and Monk

Get SWORN Cheap Through Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you can play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward available gift cards. Before treating it as a route to get SWORN cheap, check the current in-app reward catalog for an option compatible with your intended game storefront and account region. You are not playing SWORN inside Snakzy.

Read the eligibility rules and earning requirements for each offer before starting a mobile game. Availability can vary, and the activities needed to earn a reward may differ between offers. Pick an eligible game you want to spend time on, then follow its tracking and completion instructions rather than assuming that ordinary play always earns rewards.

Check the gift card’s redemption terms before choosing it. A Steam gift card applies to Steam, not automatically to Eneba checkout, so keep those purchase routes separate. If the catalog has no compatible reward for your planned purchase, Snakzy does not provide a promised direct way to buy this game.

Rewards may help you get SWORN cheap with less out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount code or a guaranteed free copy. Earning amounts and redemption times are not guaranteed either. Use the button below to explore the app and check its current offers before committing your time.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get SWORN Cheap Through Snakzy Earn rewards with Snakzy and redeem an available gift card toward your game purchase. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

SWORN Best Features

Solo and Four-Player Expeditions

Play alone or join a group of up to four players to challenge Arthur’s knights with complementary characters and abilities, rather than being locked into a single-player expedition. Cooperative play gives your group room to discuss weapon choices and coordinate attacks, while solo play lets you tackle the same fallen kingdom without arranging a session.

Fae Blessings and Build Combinations

The Fae Lords’ blessings let you combine supernatural effects with your selected character, weapon and abilities instead of following one fixed combat setup. Titania’s fire and Oberon’s wind are two concrete examples of the powers available, so experimenting with different combinations is part of the reason to return after an unsuccessful attempt.

Progress Between Attempts

Beacon of Avalore upgrades let you use the spoils of your expeditions to improve your knight between attempts at reclaiming Camelot. That progression suits players who enjoy practicing difficult encounters while building up their options, and it gives a SWORN cheap purchase appeal beyond a single successful journey through the kingdom.

A Comic-Style Fallen Camelot

Comic-style visuals inspired by Mike Mignola frame a corrupted Arthurian world where familiar legendary figures appear as allies or threats. The art gives forests and ruined waterside settings a shared identity, and the setting keeps the battle against Arthur connected to the wider fate of Avalon.

Cheaper SWORN Key Price

Buy the SWORN key at a cheaper price for better value on this co-op action roguelike. Get full access without breaking your wallet with the HUB15 discount code, and verify that your SWORN discount is accepted before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

SWORN Platforms, Performance and Ratings

SWORN is available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. The linked Eneba product is a Steam key for PC, not a console copy, so check activation compatibility before buying. Finding SWORN cheap does not make keys interchangeable between those platforms or establish that players on different systems can join together.

On PC, compare your processor, memory and graphics card with the requirements below. Actual performance depends on hardware and settings, and a listed requirement is not a benchmark for every machine. The PC version supports controllers, but that does not establish compatibility with every handheld or controller configuration.

A verified aggregate critic rating is unconfirmed here, so the Game Info table leaves that field as N/A. Read current player feedback for comments about repeated runs and cooperative play, then separate those opinions from technical reports. A positive review cannot guarantee how the game runs on your setup.

System Requirements for SWORN

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960, 4 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7970, 3 GB or Intel Arc A310,4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 5600, 6 GB or Intel Arc A380, 4 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

How To Get SWORN Cheaper at Eneba

To get SWORN cheap at Eneba, open the product listing and check the game name before selecting an offer for your cart. Read the platform, activation region and edition details carefully: this link is for a Steam key on PC, and a Global label still deserves a check against the listing’s country restrictions and your account. Compare available sellers using the information shown on the page, and choose an offer only after its activation details match the purchase you intend to make.

Add the selected offer to your cart, proceed to checkout and find the promotional or discount code field in the order form. Manually enter HUB15, select Apply and wait for checkout to confirm that the entry has been accepted before you move on to payment. Review the updated order total and any eligibility message because a SWORN discount is not guaranteed for every purchase, and opening the product link does not apply HUB15 for you.

Before paying, check the product name and quantity again, review any fees shown at checkout and confirm that the accepted promotion is reflected in the order. If HUB15 is rejected or the order details do not match your intended purchase, stop and review the listing or promotion terms instead of assuming the reduction will appear later. Once everything is correct, choose a supported payment method, complete the transaction and keep the order confirmation so you can locate the key and its redemption instructions.

When the key becomes available through Eneba’s delivery process, follow the order instructions and redeem it through Steam’s product activation option on the intended account. Download the game from your library after activation, and let friends know you have the PC version before arranging a cooperative session together. Use the link below to open the listing for SWORN cheap, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next