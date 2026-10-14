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Here’s how to get Borderlands 3 free legally: earn a Steam gift card through Snakzy, then use it to buy the game. Borderlands 3 is a looter-shooter action RPG built around strange weapons, customizable Vault Hunters and cooperative chaos. Its $59.99 Steam price is the barrier, but earning store credit can cover that cost. For readers who want to play sooner, a discounted Eneba key offers a cheaper paid route.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades time spent completing offers for coins redeemable toward a store gift card. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a lower-priced key for anyone who would rather pay now. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below are the game’s strengths, current pricing, platform details, PC requirements and the steps for earning your copy.

Game Info Details Game price $59.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 81 critic / 5.7 user Genre Cooperative looter-shooter action RPG Developers Gearbox Software Publishers 2K

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How To Get Borderlands 3 Free: Full Game Overview

Borderlands 3 has a Very Positive reception on Steam, with 81% positive feedback across 164,306 reviews. Metacritic lists a critic score of 81 and a user score of 5.7, so its reception is less uniform outside the storefront. I see that split as a reason to look closely at what you want: the loot-driven action has a clearer appeal than the story.

Developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K, Borderlands 3 arrived on Steam on March 13, 2020. You play a Vault Hunter trying to stop the Calypso Twins from uniting the bandit clans and claiming the galaxy’s ultimate power. The premise gives you a straightforward reason to travel, fight and collect increasingly unusual equipment.

The adventure moves beyond Pandora into hostile deserts, war-torn cities and deadly bayous. Its four Vault Hunters have distinct abilities, deep skill trees and personalization options. That makes your character choice more meaningful than picking an appearance: it shapes how you approach fights and which equipment interests you. You can tackle the adventure alone or join friends through online co-op.

The weapons are a major part of the attraction. Borderlands 3 includes guns with self-propelling bullet shields, rifles that spawn fire-spewing volcanoes and weapons that grow legs and chase enemies. The PSU review also highlights a substantial endgame. For me, those systems give the game a stronger case than its plot: experimenting with gear can remain interesting after the main adventure loses its novelty.

How Much Does Borderlands 3 Cost?

The official Borderlands 3 price is $59.99 on Steam. Check the current Steam price before buying. The listing is for the paid game, so earning it through rewards means covering that checkout cost with redeemed credit. If you prefer paying less immediately, the Eneba listing offers a Borderlands 3 Steam key for $3.52, a stated saving of 94%.

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Seasonal storefront events are sensible times to check for discounts, but I wouldn’t plan around an unsupported historical low or assume a future sale price. Compare the edition, activation region and final checkout total before making a purchase. The Borderlands 3 price matters most if you’re spending your own money; Snakzy sidesteps that expense by letting earned gift-card credit fund the official purchase instead. You still need enough credit to cover the checkout total.

Borderlands 3 Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 81 PS5 91 PS4 78 Xbox Series X|S Not rated Xbox One 82

Borderlands 3 is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Metacritic scores differ by platform: PS5 has 91, Xbox One has 82, PC has 81, and PS4 has 78. Xbox Series X|S is not rated, so there is no score to compare for that version.

The free method in this guide gets you the Steam version on PC. A Steam gift card adds funds to your Steam account; it does not buy a console copy or transfer the game to another platform. Console players need to purchase through their own console store rather than follow this checkout route.

Online co-op is part of Borderlands 3, and the store description says friends can join regardless of level or mission progress. That doesn’t establish compatibility between every platform. I would confirm platform-specific multiplayer support before buying primarily to join someone else’s group.

Borderlands 3 System Requirements

Borderlands 3 lists a minimum of 6 GB RAM, an AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570, and 75 GB of available storage. The recommended tier increases memory to 16 GB RAM and lists an AMD Radeon RX 590 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/10 (latest service pack) (64-bit) Windows 7/10 (latest service pack) (64-bit) CPU AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570 AMD Ryzen 5 2600 (Intel i7-4770) RAM 6 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU AMD Radeon HD 7970 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 2 GB AMD Radeon RX 590 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB DirectX Version 11 Version 12 Storage 75 GB available space 75 GB available space

Compare your processor and graphics card with the listed tiers rather than relying on the game’s age. I would also clear the required 75 GB before redeeming your card, so installation isn’t blocked after checkout.

Borderlands 3 Mechanics

The core loop in Borderlands 3 is simple: fight enemies, collect equipment, compare what dropped and take your new loadout into the next encounter. Guns and gadgets make each fight an opportunity to change your approach. A weapon’s unusual behavior can matter as much as its basic damage, especially when it launches volcanic fire or runs after enemies on its own legs. I would treat new drops as things to test rather than dismissing them purely because they look strange.

Progression centers on your Vault Hunter and their skill trees. Each hunter has distinct abilities and a different playstyle, with customization letting you shape that identity further. The appeal comes from finding a useful relationship between your abilities and the weapons you collect. Choosing another hunter also gives you a reason to revisit the adventure with a different approach. You aren’t limited to a shared, fixed character kit, which helps the RPG side support the shooting rather than sit beside it.

Exploration carries that loop across Borderlands 3‘s different worlds, while online co-op lets friends take part despite differences in level or mission progress. The PSU review describes a substantial endgame, so the campaign isn’t the only reason to keep experimenting with equipment. The rough edge is the writing: reviews criticize both the story and the repetitive humor. I would choose this for weapon experimentation and cooperative combat, rather than expect the Calypso Twins to carry a gripping narrative. That distinction matters more than the size of the loot pile.

Borderlands 3 Top Features

Four Vault Hunters: Distinct abilities, deep skill trees and personalization options let you build around a preferred combat style. Your choice gives equipment experimentation a different foundation. Unusual Guns and Gadgets: Weapons can project bullet shields, spawn fire-spewing volcanoes or grow legs and pursue enemies. Their behavior gives you a reason to try unfamiliar drops. Worlds Beyond Pandora: Hostile deserts, war-torn cityscapes and deadly bayous vary the places you explore. The adventure’s setting extends beyond the series’ familiar home. Flexible Online Co-op: The store description supports joining friends regardless of level or mission progress. That flexibility helps groups play together without matching their progress exactly. Substantial Endgame: The PSU review highlights the game’s endgame depth. Players interested in refining their Vault Hunter and testing equipment have reasons to continue beyond the campaign.

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How To Get Borderlands 3 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys and partner games earn coins that can become a Steam gift card. No credit card is required. This is a time-investment route, not an instant giveaway: you complete eligible activities instead of funding the purchase yourself. At $59.99, this game needs a larger earned balance than a budget-priced title.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Set up the app so you can review the activities and rewards available to your account. Browse available offers: choose activities that suit your interests and read their completion conditions before starting. Check what each offer requires rather than selecting it solely for the advertised reward. Complete offers to earn coins: track your progress toward enough redeemable value to cover $59.99. The $35 minimum cash-out applies, but reaching that minimum alone won’t cover this game. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: cash out enough eligible value to cover the $59.99 purchase, while observing the $35 minimum payout threshold. Check the card’s region and currency before redeeming it. Buy Borderlands 3 on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is earnings, not enough to buy Borderlands 3 or reach the $35 minimum payout threshold. Covering full price may take several payouts. Offers and earning rates vary by region, so the average is not a personal timeline.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Borderlands 3 Cheaper With Eneba

A discounted Borderlands 3 Steam key is the paid alternative for readers who want to start playing without completing rewards offers first. The official Steam price is $59.99, while the Eneba listing costs $3.52, with a stated saving of 94%. An eligible key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a cheaper purchase, not a way to get Borderlands 3 for free. I would check the product’s edition, activation platform and region restrictions before paying, especially if comparing listings with similar names. The key needs to match your account and the version you actually want. Snakzy remains the route for covering the purchase through earned rewards; Eneba offers a different trade-off for readers who value playing sooner.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: review the product, pay, receive the code and redeem it on Steam. Choose Snakzy for an earned free copy, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or the Eneba gift card below for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when redeemed correctly.

Is It Legal To Get Borderlands 3 Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to get Borderlands 3 for free is legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for eligible completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official storefront purchase. The result is a permanent license tied to your account, with the purchase funded by earned rewards rather than your own money. That’s how to get Borderlands 3 free without using an unauthorized copy.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Borderlands 3 free download offering a cracked copy can expose you to malware, account bans and a game with no real license. It also hurts Gearbox Software, whose work is being distributed without payment. A rewards-funded official purchase avoids those problems and keeps the transaction within the normal storefront process.

I recommend sticking to official purchases or eligible activation keys, then choosing games around the kind of experience you want. For more collection ideas, this varied RPG games selection offers another place to look beyond Borderlands 3.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s Steam gift card hub offers a card with $100 in wallet value.

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The $100 card covers Borderlands 3‘s $59.99 price and leaves $40.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Borderlands 3 Free

Borderlands 3 suits players who enjoy cooperative shooting, unusual weapons and character builds. Its 81 Metacritic critic score and 81% positive Steam reviews support that appeal, while the four Vault Hunters give experimentation a clear starting point. The caveat is the writing, which reviews criticize. I would prioritize its combat over its story. If another offbeat shooter interests you, this accessible guide to getting High On Life free covers a related rewards route.

Snakzy lets you trade time for coins, redeem enough Steam credit and buy a permanent copy without paying out of pocket.

Check your PC against the requirements, review the available offers and build toward enough credit for the full purchase. Don’t mistake the minimum cash-out for the amount this game needs. Now you know how to get Borderlands 3 free: earn the balance, redeem the card and check out on Steam.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Borderlands 3 Free Get Borderlands 3 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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