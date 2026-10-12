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Here’s how to get Assassin’s Creed Shadows free legally: earn a Steam gift card through rewards, then use it to buy the game. Assassin’s Creed Shadows is an open-world action-adventure RPG set in feudal Japan, pairing a shinobi’s stealth with a samurai’s force. Its $69.99 Steam price is a substantial barrier, especially if you’re curious about the setting but aren’t ready to spend that much.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that lets you invest time instead of money, earning coins redeemable for a store gift card. Buying through Steam with those funds gives you a permanent, legitimate license. This guide covers the game’s appeal, pricing, platforms, hardware requirements, and the steps involved. The trade-off is time: rewards need to accumulate before you can buy.

Game Info Details Game price $69.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 79 critic / 6.1 user Genre Open-world stealth action-adventure RPG Developers Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Belgrade, Ubisoft Bordeaux, Ubisoft Bucharest & Craiova, Ubisoft Chengdu, Ubisoft Montpellier, Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Osaka, Ubisoft Philippines, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Singapore, Ubisoft Sofia, Ubisoft Ukraine Publishers Ubisoft Time to earn: Main story ~36 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~65 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~99.5 hours

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How To Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free: Full Game Overview

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has a 79 Metacritic critic score and a 6.1 user score. On Steam, 74% of 40,527 reviews are positive, giving it a Mostly Positive rating. That suggests a broadly favorable reception, rather than universal approval. Game Informer’s review praised the combination of samurai and shinobi action while finding the story disappointing, a useful distinction if narrative is your main reason to play.

The setting is feudal Japan, with castle towns, shrines, and countryside forming an open world shaped by changing weather and seasons. You play as Naoe, a shinobi who uses concealment and movement, and Yasuke, a samurai equipped for forceful combat. Their contrasting approaches give the same world different tactical possibilities. I find that contrast more useful for judging the game’s appeal than its sheer size: consider which style you actually enjoy.

Development credits include Ubisoft Quebec alongside other Ubisoft studios, with Ubisoft publishing the game. The Steam release date is March 19, 2025. The updated Anvil engine supports features such as ray-traced global illumination, real-time reflections, and dynamic environmental effects. Those details support the game’s visual presentation, though the hardware demands deserve attention before you commit to earning a copy.

The adventure has plenty of room beyond its central story. HowLongToBeat lists 36 hours for the main campaign, 65 hours with extras, and 99.5 hours for completionist play. These are player-reported estimates, not deadlines. If you enjoy exploring between objectives and trying different approaches to enemy strongholds, there is substantial content here. If you prefer a tightly paced campaign, the broader open-world format may be less appealing.

How Much Does Assassin’s Creed Shadows Cost?

The official Assassin’s Creed Shadows price is $69.99 on Steam. That is the purchase amount this guide uses when explaining the rewards route, rather than an assumed sale price. To get Assassin’s Creed Shadows for free through Snakzy, you need enough gift-card value to cover the checkout total. An Assassin’s Creed Shadows Steam key activates the game, while a gift card adds wallet funds. The method here uses wallet funds for an official store purchase.

Seasonal events such as Steam‘s Summer and Winter sales are reasonable times to check for discounts, but a sale is no promise that this particular game will be reduced. Check the current Assassin’s Creed Shadows price before redeeming your rewards, since your actual checkout total determines the funds you need. If you’re researching how to get Assassin’s Creed Shadows free, Snakzy sidesteps paying that price out of pocket. It does not remove the need to earn sufficient rewards or wait until they can be redeemed.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 79 PS5 81 Xbox Series X|S 85 Switch 2 80

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch 2. Those versions have separate platform listings, so choose your intended system before planning a purchase. The reviews and hardware requirements discussed here primarily concern the PC version, while the platform table shows the supplied Metacritic scores for each version. A score for one platform should not be treated as the score for every release.

The Snakzy method in this guide gets you the Steam PC version. A Steam gift card funds your Steam Wallet; it does not purchase a console copy or transfer the game to a console account. Players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or Switch 2 should buy through their own console store. For PC readers, Steam is the purchase point because it matches the gift-card route described below. Decide where you want to play before spending time earning rewards for a particular store.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows System Requirements

Assassin’s Creed Shadows requires 16 GB RAM and 115 GB of available storage at both the minimum and recommended tiers. Its listed minimum processors include the Intel Core i7-8700K and AMD Ryzen 5 3600, so compare your hardware carefully rather than assuming any PC will qualify.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 (64-bit) Windows 10/11 (64-bit) CPU INTEL Core TM i7 8700K AMD RYZEN 5 3600 Intel Core i5 11600k/AMD Ryzen 5 5600x RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX 1650 4 GB / AMD RX-5500 XT 8 GB / INTEL ARC TM A380 6 GB (REBAR ON)” Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti 8 GB/AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB/Intel Arc B580 12 GB (REBAR ON) DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 115 GB available space 115 GB available space

Check your graphics card against the appropriate Steam requirements tier, including the listed VRAM and ReBAR conditions for Intel Arc cards. Leave room for the installation before redeeming rewards, and remember that meeting minimum requirements is not a promise of your preferred visual settings or performance.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Mechanics

The core loop in Assassin’s Creed Shadows combines open-world exploration with infiltrating strongholds and fighting enemies. As Naoe, you use light, sound, and shadows to avoid detection, then position yourself for a Hidden Blade assassination. Her grappling hook creates parkour options, while shuriken and smoke bombs give you tools for distraction and concealment. The useful habit is to observe before committing: look at the approach, consider how visible you are, and choose a route that suits stealth. Her equipment encourages you to treat infiltration as a problem with several possible answers.

Yasuke changes the emphasis toward strength, using a katana or naginata for melee combos and a bow for silent takedowns. Switching between the heroes lets you adapt your strategy instead of forcing every encounter into the same pattern. I would choose based on the approach I wanted to practice, rather than treating either character as a universal solution. The appeal comes from moving between their different styles as you advance through the adventure. Trying a different hero or entry route also gives familiar situations some variety, without requiring you to chase completionist play.

Dynamic seasons, shifting weather, and environmental destruction affect your tactical approach in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. That makes the surroundings part of the encounter rather than a decorative backdrop. The world also offers quieter exploration through towns, shrines, and countryside between moments of action. Its clearest weakness in the supplied reviews is the story: Game Informer found it a letdown despite enjoying the paired combat styles. If your priority is a compelling narrative above everything else, keep that criticism in mind. The stronger reason to play is the opportunity to alternate patient infiltration with direct samurai combat.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows Top Features

Naoe’s Shinobi Stealth: Light, sound, and shadows shape how you evade detection. Her Hidden Blade rewards getting close without turning every infiltration into an open fight. Yasuke’s Samurai Combat: Use a katana or naginata for melee combos, or a bow for silent takedowns. His approach offers a distinct alternative to Naoe’s more evasive style. Grappling Hook and Distractions: Naoe’s grappling hook expands her parkour options, while shuriken and smoke bombs support infiltration. Those tools let you think about movement and disruption together. Dynamic Seasons and Weather: Changing conditions and environmental destruction affect tactical decisions across the open world. The setting has a practical role beyond providing scenery. Feudal Japan Exploration: Castle towns, shrines, and sweeping countryside give the adventure a varied backdrop. Japanese voiceover is available if you prefer that option while exploring the setting.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys, and partner games earn coins redeemable for store gift cards. No credit card is required. You exchange time and attention for rewards rather than paying for the game yourself. At $69.99, Assassin’s Creed Shadows requires a larger balance than a low-priced game, so approach this as a longer-term goal.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Use the app to see the current offers and redemption options before deciding how much time to invest. Browse available offers: choose tasks that fit your interests and schedule, and read their completion conditions. Compare the required effort with the listed coin reward instead of picking solely by the headline payout. Complete offers to earn coins: follow each offer’s requirements and track your progress toward enough rewards to cover $69.99. Keep the $35 minimum cash-out in mind; reaching that threshold alone does not cover this game’s full price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you have sufficient redeemable rewards, select Steam gift-card value that covers the $69.99 purchase. Check the card’s region and currency before confirming redemption. Buy Assassin’s Creed Shadows on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

To get Assassin’s Creed Shadows for free, build enough wallet value for the full purchase rather than stopping at the first earnings milestone. On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. That average does not cover this game, and several payouts may be needed depending on redemption amounts. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Is It Legal To Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy for this route is legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then make an official purchase of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, receiving a permanent license tied to your account. The funding source changes, but the purchase remains a normal store transaction. You are earning the means to buy the game, not bypassing payment or downloading an unauthorized copy.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks, including malware, account bans, and having no legitimate license. An unofficial Assassin’s Creed Shadows free download offering a cracked copy is not the rewards method described here. Piracy also hurts Ubisoft Quebec and the other Ubisoft studios credited with creating the game. I would keep the distinction simple: official installation after a legitimate purchase is different from a site promising to bypass ownership checks. A reward-funded purchase still pays for the game through the store.

An Assassin’s Creed Shadows Steam key is another type of activation product, but it should not be confused with the wallet-credit route above. For this guide, stick to Snakzy rewards and the official checkout. If you’re deciding which adventure deserves your time, our varied adventure games guide offers other options to consider. Choose the game first, then use a legitimate purchase method that fits your budget.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free

Assassin’s Creed Shadows makes the most sense for players drawn to feudal Japan and contrasting stealth and samurai combat. Its 79 Metacritic score and 36-hour main-story estimate suggest a substantial adventure, though Game Informer’s story criticism is a fair caveat. I would prioritize the gameplay over expectations of a standout narrative. For another historical RPG to consider, try our practical guide to getting Kingdom Come: Deliverance II free.

Snakzy lets you exchange time for rewards, redeem enough Steam wallet value, and buy a permanent copy without spending your own money on the game.

Check your PC against the requirements, inspect the available Snakzy offers, and build toward the actual checkout total. Treat the earnings average as context, not a promised finish date. Now you know how to get Assassin’s Creed Shadows free: earn the rewards, redeem the card, and buy through Steam.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free Get Assassin’s Creed Shadows Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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