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How to get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League free is the question I see most around Rocksteady’s DC shooter, because the $69.99 Steam price has scared off plenty of players who otherwise want the Arkhamverse finale. Snakzy is the workaround I lean on, a free rewards app that pays out Steam Wallet gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers, surveys, and quick mobile game milestones. No credit card, no subscription, no risky download.

This guide is not about cracks, torrents, or sketchy “free download” sites. Those carry malware risk and Steam account ban risk. Below I walk through the full game overview, the official $69.99 pricing, platform availability, system requirements, the step-by-step Snakzy process, the Eneba discount route, the legality angle, and the FAQs. If you want Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League without spending your own money, keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $69.99 (Steam). Historical low around $9.99 Metacritic rating 59 critic / 3.2 user. Steam: Mixed (42% of 12,000+ reviews) Genre Third-person shooter, co-op, open-world looter-shooter Developers Rocksteady Studios Publishers Warner Bros. Games Time to earn (Main story) around 12 hours Time to earn (Main + Extra content) around 25 hours Time to earn (100% Completionist) around 50 hours

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How To Get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League since its February 2, 2024 launch, and the reception is mixed in a way that actually makes the free route attractive. Rocksteady Studios shipped the Arkhamverse closer after a $200M+ development cycle, and the post-launch numbers tell a complicated story. The game holds a 59 Metacritic critic average, a 3.2 user score, and a Steam rating of Mixed (42%) across more than 12,000 reviews. Sales sat at an estimated 1 to 2 million copies, which Warner Bros. Games publicly called a commercial disappointment.

Live-service support officially ended in December 2024, so what you are buying now is the finished, season-complete package. No more battle passes, no more roadmap waits. For Arkham fans, that is the part worth showing up for. The four-player co-op campaign closes out the storyline Rocksteady started with Batman: Arkham Asylum back in 2009, and the production polish across cutscenes, voice acting, and character animation holds up to the studio’s usual standard.

The looter-shooter loop is the part most reviewers pushed back on. If you grew up on Destiny 2 or Anthem and you like ticking through endgame missions with friends, the core moment-to-moment combat is legitimately fun. At $69.99, the math is hard to justify. At zero, with Snakzy coins covering the Steam checkout, the math changes completely.

How Much Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Cost?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League still lists at $69.99 on Steam in 2026, the same launch price Warner Bros. Games set in February 2024. The Epic Games Store, PS5 PlayStation Store, and Xbox Marketplace all match that $69.99 figure on the base edition. The Deluxe Edition runs $99.99 at full price.

Historically, the deepest Steam sale hit roughly 85% off, dropping the base game to around $9.99 during a holiday window. That is the floor I would expect during Black Friday or the Steam Summer Sale in 2026. Outside of those windows, the headline price barely moves on the first-party storefronts, even though the live-service era has ended.

The Snakzy method sidesteps the price entirely. Instead of timing a sale, you spend a couple of weeks completing offers, redeem a Steam Wallet gift card, and check out at the Steam register with zero out-of-pocket spend.

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Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 59 critic / 3.2 user PS5 60 critic / 3.0 user Xbox 59 critic / 3.5 user Switch N/A

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available on PC through both Steam and the Epic Games Store, on PS5 through the PlayStation Store, and on Xbox Series X|S through the Microsoft Store. There is no Nintendo Switch release planned, and there is no last-gen PS4 or Xbox One version either, since the game targets current-gen hardware only.

Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam Wallet gift card, the Snakzy method applies cleanly to the Steam PC version. If you want the game on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, the same Snakzy app pays out PlayStation Store and Xbox gift cards, so the route still works. Just pick the matching reward when you cash out.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League System Requirements

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League runs on Unreal Engine 4 and is one of the heavier 2024 releases on the spec sheet, mainly because the game requires an SSD even at minimum settings. A mid-range gaming PC clears the recommended tier without much trouble.

Component Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Processor Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Memory 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD RX 5700 NVIDIA RTX 3080 / AMD RX 6800 XT DirectX Version 12 Version 12 Storage 65 GB SSD 65 GB SSD

If you already run a current-gen GPU with 16 GB of system memory and an SSD, you are clear to install. The recommended spec aims at 1440p High at 60 FPS with ray tracing enabled, and a broadband connection is required for matchmaking and patches.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Mechanics

The core loop of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts you in control of one of four Squad members (Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, or King Shark) and drops you into Metropolis, an open-world DC Comics city under occupation by Brainiac. You run story missions either solo or in four-player online co-op, traverse the city using each character’s bespoke movement set, and grind for loot upgrades between objectives.

Movement is the part Rocksteady clearly enjoyed designing. Harley Quinn swings with a Bat-Grapple. Deadshot glides on a jetpack. Captain Boomerang teleports short distances using Speed Force shards. King Shark leaps massive vertical gaps with brute strength. Switching characters between missions feels meaningfully different, and each playstyle rewards a different combat rhythm, from sniper precision on Deadshot to melee chaos on King Shark.

Progression mixes a campaign tier with an endgame incursion structure, where post-credits missions spawn higher-difficulty alternate-Earth versions of the Justice League bosses. Loot ranges from infamy-tier rarities up to mythic gear with shrine modifiers, which is the part of the game that mirrors Destiny 2 most directly. The story itself runs about 12 hours, the main plus extras path adds another 13 hours or so, and full 100% completion runs around 50 hours total.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Top Features

✅ Four playable anti-heroes: Harley Quinn (grapple and bat), Deadshot (jetpack and guns), Captain Boomerang (Speed Force teleport), and King Shark (brute strength and leaps), each with completely different traversal and combat playstyles.

✅ Arkhamverse conclusion: Set in the same universe as Rocksteady‘s Batman: Arkham trilogy, the Squad confronts Brainiac-corrupted versions of Superman, Batman, The Flash, and Green Lantern across Metropolis.

✅ Rocksteady production values: Despite the mixed reception, the cutscenes, the voice acting (especially Harley Quinn), and the character animation showcase the studio’s signature AAA presentation polish.

✅ Four-player online co-op: The full story campaign supports one to four players online, with each player controlling a different Squad member through every mission and endgame incursion.

✅ Steep Eneba discount: The base $69.99 list price has plummeted on the resale market, and Eneba keys regularly sell for 80 to 95% off, making it one of the most deeply discounted AAA titles on the marketplace.

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How To Get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is Eneba‘s free rewards app for Android and iOS that pays out Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo eShop gift cards in exchange for completing in-app offers. The trade is time, not money. Every completed offer credits coins to your wallet, and once the balance clears the $35 minimum threshold, you redeem for a real gift card pulled from the same supply chain Eneba sells daily.

Here is how I would walk through the Snakzy route for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League step by step:

Download Snakzy from Google Play or the App Store using the links at snakzy.com, then create a free account in under a minute. Browse the offerwall in the Earn tab and pick offers that fit your time budget, whether that means quick surveys, free game installs, or higher-paying milestone offers. Complete offers to earn coins that credit to your Snakzy wallet, stacking a few during downtime to reach the $69.99 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League threshold faster. Redeem coins for Steam Wallet gift cards in the Rewards section, where the $50 denomination covers the game with $30.01 left over. Buy Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Steam by applying the gift card code to your Steam wallet, then checking out at the store page.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up. Check the app for the current offer.

Minimum cashout threshold is $35. You need at least this balance to redeem.

Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones.

Earning rates vary by region. Check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies, and offer availability shifts by region, so a clean Steam wallet top-up for the $69.99 sticker typically lands in the 1 to 3 week range depending on which offers you stack.

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Get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a couple of weeks farming offer coins. If you want Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in your Steam library tonight, Eneba is the marketplace I trust for discounted keys. The official Steam price sits at $69.99, while Eneba keys for the same Global Steam SKU start from roughly $5.00, which is around a 93% saving against list. The key redeems on Steam exactly like a direct purchase, the licence is permanent, and your Steam friends list, achievements, and cloud saves all behave normally afterward. Eneba is not better or worse than Snakzy. It is just the faster route for buyers who would rather pay a small amount today than wait for coins to bank.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before checking out. The process is simple. Pick the product, pay, and receive a key or wallet code by email. All three routes (the Snakzy path that is free but takes time, the Eneba game key that is discounted and instant, and the Eneba gift card that adds wallet funds for an official Steam purchase) deliver a legitimate copy of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Is It Legal to Get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Free With Snakzy?

Yes, 100% legal. The chain is straightforward. Snakzy pays you for completing in-app offers, those offers credit coins to your Snakzy wallet, you redeem the coins for a real Steam Wallet gift card drawn from the same code supply Eneba sells daily, and you spend that gift card on the Steam product page. Warner Bros. Games is paid the full $69.99 at checkout, and the licence on your account is identical to one you would receive after paying out of pocket.

What you must avoid is the opposite route. Pirated installers, torrent sites, and cracked builds advertised as “free downloads” of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are illegal under copyright law, they expose your machine to malware, they often ship credential-stealing trojans, and Steam will permanently ban an account if connected to a cracked client. Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Games see zero revenue from pirated copies, and the Arkhamverse needs studio investment to continue.

The Snakzy method is a legitimate way to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League without spending your own money, and Rocksteady still gets paid. That is the version that actually keeps your Steam account safe.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Free

The Snakzy method is a strong fit for budget-conscious gamers, players with a packed wishlist, and anyone who refuses to drop $69.99 on a Steam game that already shipped with mixed reception. The payoff is a permanent Steam licence to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and full access to the four-player co-op campaign, the endgame incursions, and the Arkhamverse storyline conclusion that Rocksteady spent a decade building.

Practical next steps are simple. Download Snakzy, find a high-value offer or two that fits your schedule, build the balance past the $35 minimum, redeem the $50 Steam Wallet cards, and check out on Steam with $30.01 to spare. If you would rather skip the wait, the Eneba key route lands you in-game in minutes. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League free is just a Steam checkout away.

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