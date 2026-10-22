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How To Get The Crust Cheap in 2026

The Crust puts you in charge of a colony clawing its way into a hostile planet’s crust, where almost everything your settlers need is buried below the surface. You start with a handful of workers and a basic outpost, then expand downward and outward as you uncover new resources and open up more of the terrain around your landing site.

Survival means building chains of miners, conveyors, and factories that turn raw ore into fuel, components, and the tools your colony needs to keep digging deeper. Each layer of rock holds richer deposits and harder obstacles, so your production has to keep pace with the terrain, and a shortage in one layer can stall everything built on top of it.

HUB15 allows you to get 15% off The Crust with our exclusive discount code, the easiest way to get The Crust cheap.

The Crust Overview

Set on an unnamed planet whose surface conceals most of its usable resources, The Crust casts you as the operator of a growing mining colony. Your settlers land with little more than basic tools and a need to get production running before supplies run out. Every decision about where to dig and what to build shapes how far the colony can expand, and early mistakes tend to show up several layers down the line. The planet doesn’t make it easy, and resource shortages early on can set the whole project back by hours.

The planet’s crust is split into distinct strata, each with its own rock types, hazards, and resource pools. Early layers offer the basics, like iron, coal, and water, while deeper strata hide rarer materials needed for advanced machinery. Reaching them means punching through tougher rock and managing the extra power and logistics that deeper digging demands, along with the occasional hazard that comes with disturbing ground nobody’s touched before.

Above ground, the colony grows into a sprawl of conveyor belts, smelters, and storage yards connecting every mine shaft to the factories that need their output. Workers assign themselves to open tasks, so keeping the colony running smoothly comes down to how well you plan your supply routes. Bottlenecks in one layer can stall production several levels up, which makes the layout of your surface base almost as important as what you find underground. Keeping belts short and storage close to the point of use saves more time than any single upgrade.

There’s no single character guiding the story here. Instead, the colony itself is the protagonist, growing from a cluster of surface tents into a layered industrial operation that reaches deep into the planet’s crust, one supply chain at a time.

Game Info Details Genre Factory Building, Colony Simulation, Strategy Release date September 10, 2026 (Full Release) Platforms PC, macOS Metacritic Rating N/A Developer VEOM Studio Publisher Crytivo

The Crust Best Features

Layered Underground Excavation

Dig straight down through the planet’s crust to reach richer resource deposits, with each layer bringing tougher rock, new hazards, and new material types to work around.

Automated Production Chains

Link miners, conveyors, and factories into supply lines that keep turning raw ore into finished components long after you’ve moved on to the next task across the colony.

Surface Colony Expansion

Grow your base across the surface while balancing power output, storage space, and transport routes as more of the crust opens up beneath you and new resources come online.

Resource-Driven Tech Progression

Unlock new drills, conveyors, and power systems by processing the materials you pull from each layer, with deeper strata gating the tools you need to go further down.

Cheaper The Crust Key Price

Buy the The Crust key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this factory and colony builder without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your The Crust discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for The Crust

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-4590K or equivalent AMD-Hardware

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce 1060 or equivalent with 6 GB of video RAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-7700 or equivalent AMD-Hardware

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce 1070 or equivalent with 8 GB of video RAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or newer

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

How To Get The Crust Cheaper at Eneba

To get The Crust cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the store listing and picking the edition that matches the platform you play on. Double check the platform and region before you add it to your cart, since swapping a key after purchase isn’t always possible. Once everything looks right, add the key to your cart and head to checkout.

At checkout, look for the field where you can enter a promo code. Type in HUB15 and apply it before you finish the order, then check the updated total to confirm the discount went through. Make sure there are no extra spaces when you paste it in, since that’s the most common reason a code gets rejected.

Pick your payment method and finish the order once the discounted total looks correct. Your key arrives through Eneba’s usual delivery process, ready to redeem on the matching platform so you can install The Crust and start digging. Delivery is usually quick, so there’s rarely much of a wait between paying and getting your key.

Grabbing a The Crust discount this way takes only a couple of minutes, and HUB15 applies automatically to the total once it’s entered correctly. There’s no need to wait for a seasonal sale or track down a separate voucher.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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