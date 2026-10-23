How To Get Survival Log Cheap in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Survival Log drops players into a city stripped of order, where every locked door might hide food, fuel, or something far worse. The game builds its tension from scarcity: what you carry in your bag decides if tomorrow is survivable at all.

The premise follows a lone survivor logging each day’s choices, from which block to scavenge to which neighbor to trust, as the outbreak around them keeps shifting. Resources run thin fast, and the game rewards patience and planning over reckless fighting.

Survival Log earned a strong early reception for its grounded take on the hoarding-survival formula. HUB15 lets you get 15% off Survival Log with our exclusive discount code, the easiest way to get Survival Log cheap.

Survival Log Overview

Survival Log sets its story in a city that fell apart almost overnight, when an outbreak turned ordinary apartments into fortified holdouts and emptied the streets of anyone you could trust. Movement is slow and deliberate, and every intersection is a trade between finding supplies and running into something that used to be human. Boarded windows and scrawled warnings on the walls hint at what happened to the people who lived there before you arrived.

The game frames survival as a logbook: each day you record what you found, what you used, and what you lost, and that record of decisions shapes how the city responds to you. Trust among the handful of other holdouts you meet is scarce, and every supply run risks drawing their attention along with the infected’s. Supplies are never guaranteed, so each entry in the log becomes a record of what worked and what nearly got you killed.

Rather than build around combat set pieces, Survival Log asks you to plan routes, ration food and medicine, and decide when a confrontation is worth the risk. Its hoarding-survival loop rewards foresight over firepower, and the tension comes from watching your stockpile shrink while the city outside gets louder. Weapons exist mainly as a last resort, since every fight burns supplies you can’t easily replace.

Early players responded well to that slower, more anxious pace, and the premise has already drawn comparisons to other scavenging survival sims for its focus on preparation. Anyone chasing a Survival Log discount should know the core loop holds up: it rewards outlasting the outbreak rather than fighting through it. That slower pace won’t appeal to players chasing constant action, but it gives the city’s quiet moments real weight.

Game Info Details Genre Zombie-Apocalypse Survival Sim Release date 2026-08-12 Platforms PC Developer Midnight Workshop Publisher Lilith Games

Survival Log Best Features

Daily Survival Logbook

Record every supply run and decision in an ongoing log that shapes how the city reacts to you. A single bad call can cost you days of stockpiled supplies, so every entry matters.

Scavenging Under Pressure

Search apartments, stores, and abandoned blocks for food, medicine, and fuel while rationing what you already have. Every route is a trade-off between what you might find and what might find you.

Uneasy Alliances with Other Survivors

Other holdouts offer trade and information, but their motives aren’t always clear. Deciding who to trust shapes which parts of the city stay safe to scavenge.

Weather and Scarcity Events

Random events like storms and supply shortages can lock down parts of the map or spike demand for one resource overnight. Planning around these shifts is as important as any single scavenging run.

Cheaper Survival Log Key Price

Buy the Survival Log key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this survival sim without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Survival Log

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 6500 XT

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6700 XT(8 GB+)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB

How To Get Survival Log Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Survival Log cheap at Eneba starts with browsing the listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that match your account. Once the key lines up with your setup, add it to your cart and move to checkout. The listing shows exactly what’s included before you commit, so you won’t be surprised at checkout.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15 before you finish the order. The discount applies automatically once the code is accepted, so check your order total before you pay.

After payment goes through, your key appears in your Eneba account, ready to redeem on the matching platform. Follow that platform’s own activation steps to add Survival Log to your library and start your first run through the outbreak. That whole process usually takes just a few minutes from payment to redemption.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next