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How To Get Screw Drivers Cheap in 2026

Screw Drivers is a physics-based vehicle-building racer from indie studio Creactstudios, published by Headup, that puts players in charge of designing their own race cars from scratch. It launched into Steam Early Access in June 2024 and has kept growing with new parts and courses ever since.

The premise is simple. Pick from a deep catalog of engines, axles, gears, and chassis pieces, then bolt together a vehicle that can actually survive a race, tuning each build for speed or durability before testing it against the island’s reigning racing royalty in single-player or real opponents in multiplayer lobbies.

Few builder games let a loose bolt turn a clean lap into a pile of scrap, and that unpredictability is a big part of why Screw Drivers has built a loyal following since launch. With HUB15 you get 15% off, making this one of the easiest ways to get Screw Drivers cheap right now.

Screw Drivers Overview

Screw Drivers drops players onto a sprawling island built around backyard engineering and amateur racing. There’s no military contract or alien invasion driving the action, just a community of tinkerers who’d rather build a car from raw parts than buy one off a lot. The whole game is staged like a season of grassroots racing, with new courses and challenges opening up as a builder’s reputation grows.

Builders start with a bare frame and a toolbox of wooden beams, motors, gears, and axles, then assemble the car piece by piece in a dedicated workshop. Every part carries its own weight, strength, and cost in complexity, so a vehicle tuned for raw speed on flat asphalt can fall apart the moment it hits a jump or a rock field. Balancing those trade-offs is the actual game, more than any single track or mode.

The single-player career sends builders up against the island’s racing royalty, a rotating cast of rival drivers and their own signature machines, each one demanding a different kind of car to beat. Beating a rival unlocks fresh parts and harder courses, which keeps the design process from ever feeling finished. Multiplayer strips away the career ladder and puts two or more home-built racers on the same starting line instead.

Crashes are frequent and often spectacular, since the same physics that let a car corner cleanly can just as easily snap an axle mid-jump. That constant risk of a build falling apart in front of spectators gives Screw Drivers its identity, more than any cutscene or backstory could.

Game Info Details Genre Physics-based vehicle-building racer Release date 2024-06-20 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating N/A Developer Creactstudios Publisher Headup

Screw Drivers Best Features

Modular Vehicle Construction

Start from a bare frame and build outward with wooden beams, engines, axles, and gears pulled from a deep parts catalog. Every piece changes how the finished car handles, so no two garages end up building quite the same machine.

Physics-Driven Damage

The same simulation that handles cornering and jumps also governs how a car falls apart. A badly placed bolt can snap an axle mid-race, turning a clean lap into a scramble to limp across the finish line.

Career Against the Island’s Racing Royalty

Work through a rotating cast of rival racers and their signature builds, each one forcing a different approach to car design. Beating a rival unlocks new parts and tougher courses to tackle next.

Online Multiplayer Showdowns

Take a home-built racer online and line it up against other players’ creations instead of the career’s scripted rivals. Every match tests a build against a stranger’s engineering instead of a predictable opponent.

Cheaper Screw Drivers Key Price

Buy the Screw Drivers key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this vehicle-building racer without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Screw Drivers discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Screw Drivers

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: 3.1 GHz quad-core

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: GTX 980

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 18 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: 3.2 GHz quad-core

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: RTX 2060

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 18 GB

How To Get Screw Drivers Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Screw Drivers cheap at Eneba starts with finding the listing and checking its details before adding anything to a cart. Confirm the platform, region, and edition match the account the key will be redeemed on, since a mismatched region can block activation later.

Once the right listing is selected, add it to the cart and move to checkout. Look for the discount code field during that step, enter HUB15 there, and confirm the order total reflects the Screw Drivers discount before paying with any supported method.

After payment clears, the key appears on the account’s order page, ready to redeem through Steam. Pasting it into Steam’s “Activate a Product on Steam” prompt finishes the job and adds Screw Drivers to the library within a couple of minutes.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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