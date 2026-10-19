How To Get Mortal Shell II Cheap in 2026

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Mortal Shell II is the sequel to Cold Symmetry’s souls-like debut, built on the same slow, punishing combat and the unsettling idea of possessing a dead body to survive. Playstack publishes the sequel too, the same pairing that shaped the original game’s identity.

The story picks up after the first game’s ending, and it drops you into a crumbling kingdom reshaped by new rot and new enemies. You explore fresh ruins and face tougher threats than the original ever asked of players, with fewer safe moments to breathe.

The combat is heavier and the world is larger, but the price does not have to be. With the HUB15 code, you can get Mortal Shell II cheap before you step back into its fog-choked ruins.

Mortal Shell II Overview

Mortal Shell II keeps the series’ grim fantasy setting at its core, a crumbling world built on rot, old wars, and dead gods. Cold Symmetry expands that world considerably for the sequel, and new regions push past the scope of the first game. The atmosphere stays heavy and quiet, built more around dread than spectacle.

Across these ruins you still take on fallen warriors’ empty bodies, and each one changes how you fight and how much punishment you can take. The game pushes deeper into the mystery of who built this world and why it collapsed, and it feeds that history to you in fragments rather than long exposition. Every new shell you find carries its own small piece of the larger story.

Boss fights stay slow and deliberate. They reward patience over fast reflexes, and the sequel raises the stakes with tougher, more varied encounters than before. Exploration rewards careful players who check every corner of the map for a hidden shell, a weapon, or a shortcut back to safer ground. Death sends you back with lessons learned, not just lost progress.

The sound design relies on silence as much as noise, and it lets distant groans and shifting rubble signal danger before you see it. Enemy variety grows alongside the new regions, and that means learning fresh patterns instead of relying on tactics from the first game. Together, these changes make the sequel feel bigger without losing the oppressive, close-quarters dread the series built its reputation on.

Game Info Details Genre Souls-like Action RPG Release date 2026-08-20 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 82/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Mortal Shell Developer Cold Symmetry Publisher Playstack Protagonist N/A

Mortal Shell II Best Features

Heavier, More Brutal Combat

Mortal Shell II sharpens the original’s slow, weighty combat with new stances, parries, and harder-hitting weapons. Every swing carries real weight. Mistiming a block or dodge costs you fast, and it can end a fight before it really starts.

A Larger, Grimmer World

The sequel trades the first game’s cramped spaces for sprawling ruins, flooded caverns, and crumbling fortresses. Cold Symmetry builds each area with its own mood and its own secrets to dig up.

New Shells, New Playstyles

More hollow shells join the roster, each with its own stats, resistances, and hidden abilities to unlock. Swapping shells mid-run changes your whole approach to a fight, not just your health bar.

Deeper Build Customization

New glyphs and upgrade paths let you shape each shell toward a specific playstyle, from aggressive counterattacks to patient, defensive play. Mixing and matching these options gives fights a different rhythm every time you switch shells.

Cheaper Mortal Shell II Key Price

Buy the Mortal Shell II key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this souls-like adventure without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Mortal Shell II discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Mortal Shell II

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz or better

RAM: N/A

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10 / 11

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

The developer lists minimum requirements only.

How To Get Mortal Shell II Cheaper at Eneba

A Mortal Shell II discount at Eneba starts with picking the right listing for your platform. Browse the available offers, then choose your platform, region, and edition carefully before anything else, since the wrong combination will not work with your account and can slow down redemption later. Getting this part right the first time is the simplest way to get Mortal Shell II cheap without extra hassle.

Once you’ve confirmed the right edition, add it to your cart and move to checkout. Look for the discount code field during checkout, and enter HUB15 exactly as written before you finalize anything, since a misspelled code will not apply the discount. The order total should update once the code is accepted, so check it carefully before you pay.

Pick a payment method and complete the purchase once the discount shows correctly on the order summary. Your key becomes available through Eneba’s usual delivery process after that, ready to redeem on the matching platform and storefront. From there you can get Mortal Shell II cheap and jump straight into the sequel’s brutal new areas.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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