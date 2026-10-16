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How To Get Marathon Cheap in 2026

Marathon brings Bungie back to the sci-fi setting that defined the studio before Halo and Destiny existed, rebuilding its original trilogy as a tense, team-based extraction shooter instead of a solo campaign.

Squads of Runners drop onto a derelict research colony to scavenge weapons, tech and intel, fighting rival crews and the machines left behind while racing to extract before the station turns on everyone still inside, since the station’s defenses only get worse the longer a run drags on.

Every run adds gear and lore fragments that build out the colony’s mystery, and when you’re ready to actually buy in, HUB15 is the quickest way to get Marathon cheap while you gear up for it.

Marathon Overview

Marathon sends small teams of Runners back to the ruins of a colonization effort that went wrong, where corporate ambition and experimental AI research left the station crawling with hostile machines. Players take contracts to recover salvage from the wreck, and each match is built as a self-contained raid rather than a persistent open-world lobby.

The story threads back to Bungie’s original Marathon trilogy from the 1990s, revisiting a rogue ship AI and the fragile line between corporate ambition and disaster. Those threads now play out through audio logs, terminal entries and the gear players recover from each run instead of a traditional campaign. Longtime fans will recognize names and ideas from the original games reworked for a multiplayer setting.

Combat mixes firefights against rival Runner squads with encounters against automated defense systems, so an extraction depends as much on reading other players as it does on surviving the station itself. Loadouts, cosmetics and crafted gear carry over between runs, so a clean extraction becomes real progress toward the next attempt. Dying mid-run means dropping whatever a Runner was carrying for someone else to find.

That loss condition keeps tension high even in short sessions and gives the loop a roguelike edge that sets it apart from other extraction shooters on the market. It also means a win against another crew carries real stakes, not just a kill count, and that risk is part of what keeps players coming back for another contract.

Game Info Details Genre Extraction shooter Release date 2026-03-05 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 81/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Marathon Developer Bungie Publisher Bungie Protagonist N/A

Marathon Best Features

High-Stakes Extraction Runs

Every raid on the station is a contract with a clear goal and a hard risk: carry your salvage to an extraction point or lose it all to the next Runner squad that finds you first, with no checkpoints to fall back on along the way.

Deep Runner Customization

Gear, cybernetic implants and ability loadouts change how a Runner moves, scans and fights, so two squads tackling the same contract rarely play it the same way, and a build that works in one raid can fall apart in the next.

PvPvE Combat Under Pressure

Rival Runner crews and the station’s automated defenses both hunt in the same space, forcing split-second calls about fighting, hiding or sprinting for the exit before either threat closes in.

Deep-Cut Marathon Lore

Terminal logs and recovered data tie the station’s disaster back to Bungie’s original Marathon trilogy, rewarding returning fans who remember the series’ rogue AI without requiring that history to enjoy a run.

Cheaper Marathon Key Price

Buy the Marathon key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this extraction shooter without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Marathon discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Marathon

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4 GB) / Intel Arc A580 (8 GB, with ReBAR on)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB) / Intel Arc A770 (16 GB, with ReBAR on)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

How To Get Marathon Cheaper at Eneba

To get Marathon cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the store listing for the platform and edition you actually own, since PC and console keys are sold as separate products. Check the region tag on the listing so it matches your account, then add the key to your cart before anything changes.

At checkout, look for the promo code field and enter HUB15 before you finish the order. This is the same Marathon discount code you’d use on any other listing on the site, and the savings should show up in your total the moment it’s applied, so double check the updated price before you pay.

Pay with whatever method Eneba already has saved for your account, then watch your order page for the key to arrive. Redeem it through the storefront tied to your edition, PC through Steam or another client, consoles through their own store, and follow the on-screen prompts to add it to your library. If anything looks off with the key, Eneba support can help before you redeem it.

Getting Marathon cheap this way takes a few minutes from checkout to redemption and still hands you the same key as a full-price purchase, without any extra steps to track down a separate sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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