How To Get Iron Lung Cheap in 2026

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Iron Lung is a first-person horror game from solo developer David Szymanski, released in 2022 for PC before reaching Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. It drops you into the cockpit of a battered, windowless submarine with a single job: survive the dive.

Humanity has already burned out its own sun, and this is one of the last habitable corners left, a moon buried under an ocean the color of blood. Your employer wants photographs of specific coordinates, so you steer by periscope alone, listening to the hull groan around you and hoping whatever moves in the water stays far away.

The whole trip lasts under two hours, but it’s dense enough that most players run it more than once. HUB15 makes it easy to find an Iron Lung discount and get Iron Lung cheap before you ever touch the controls.

Iron Lung Overview

Iron Lung never explains much up front. You’re handed a flashlight, a roll of blank Polaroid film, and a decrepit submarine with no windows, then told to photograph a list of coordinates scattered across an endless ocean. The ocean itself is the mystery: thick, red, and covering an entire moon somewhere far outside a dead solar system, long after the rest of known space stopped being safe to live in.

Because the sub has no windows, every bit of navigation runs through a crude periscope camera bolted to the hull. You turn a crank to line it up, snap a photo of your surroundings, and use that single frozen frame to plot your next move. There’s no live feed and no second chance to look twice at a wrong turn. The deeper you travel, the more the ocean seems to notice you.

Strange shapes drift past the periscope lens, and metal groans under pressure it was never built to handle. Radio chatter from your employer offers no comfort and barely any explanation, just coordinates and a reminder that the photographs matter more than your comfort. That silence puts the decision on you: press on toward the assigned coordinates, or turn back early with whatever photos you already have.

There’s no named captain or crew here, only a voice on the radio and a job that pays by the photograph. That anonymity keeps the dread personal: every rattle of the hull could be nothing, or it could be the first sign that something has found you in the dark. By the time the trip is over, the ocean has said more about this dead corner of space than your employer ever did.

Game Info Details Genre First-person horror adventure Release date 2022-03-10 Platforms PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 Metacritic Rating N/A Developer David Szymanski Publisher David Szymanski Protagonist N/A

Iron Lung Best Features

Navigation by Periscope Only

The Iron Lung submarine has no windows, so every turn and depth change depends on a single photo snapped through a cranked periscope camera. Reading that photo wrong sends you straight into a wall, or worse.

A Blood-Red Ocean With No Map

The moon’s ocean stretches farther than any flashlight beam can reach, and the coordinates you’re sent to photograph rarely sit anywhere near each other. Finding your way back becomes its own quiet horror once the hull starts creaking.

Ambient Dread Over Jump Scares

Groaning metal, distant knocks, and long stretches of near silence do most of the work here, not scripted scares. The tension comes from not knowing what’s reacting to your presence.

A Short Dive With Several Endings

A single run through Iron Lung takes under two hours, but the choices you make about how far to push change how the trip ends. That makes it an easy game to start again the same night.

Cheaper Iron Lung Key Price

Buy the Iron Lung key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this horror adventure without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Iron Lung

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Any made within the last decade

RAM: 1 MB

VIDEO CARD: Any made within the last decade

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 7/8/9/10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 200 MB

The developer lists minimum requirements only.

How To Get Iron Lung Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Iron Lung cheap on Eneba starts with browsing the store listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that matches your account. PC players should double check the key type before adding it to the cart, since the wrong region can cause activation issues later. Take a moment to confirm the listing matches your account’s storefront before moving on.

Once the right listing is in your cart, head to checkout and look for the field where a discount code gets entered. Type HUB15 into that field and apply it before you finish the order, then confirm the new total reflects the applied discount. Double check the order summary again before you submit payment, since codes can only be applied once per order.

After payment goes through, your key shows up on your account or order page depending on how Eneba’s delivery process runs for that listing. Redeem it on the matching platform, launch the submarine, and get used to the dark. The whole process, from adding the game to redeeming the key, usually takes only a few minutes.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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