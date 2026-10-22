How To Get Gallipoli Cheap in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Gallipoli is the newest entry in the WW1 Game Series, the multiplayer shooter franchise from Blackmill Games that has already rebuilt the Western, Eastern, and Italian fronts of the First World War. This installment turns to the 1915 campaign at the Dardanelles, one of the conflict’s bloodiest and most mismanaged operations, and it puts players on both sides of a fight that dragged on for months over a few miles of coastline.

You can fight as the Ottoman defenders holding the high ground above the beaches or the ANZAC and British troops storming ashore under fire, with large squad battles pushing across the same ridgelines and trench lines the real campaign was fought over. Period weapons, uniforms, and maps carry the series’ usual focus on historical detail, down to the specific regiments and landing points that made the campaign so costly for both armies.

Anyone who followed the earlier WW1 Game Series entries will recognize the same slow, grinding push for ground, just transplanted to a new coastline and a new set of armies. If you’ve been waiting to add this front to your collection, HUB15 gets you Gallipoli cheap with 15% off at checkout.

Gallipoli Overview

Gallipoli puts you in the middle of the 1915 Allied campaign to force open the Dardanelles and knock the Ottoman Empire out of the war. The WW1 Game Series has already rebuilt two other fronts of the Great War, and this entry recreates the beaches, cliffs, and trench networks of the Gallipoli peninsula with the same attention to period detail. The campaign itself ran for the better part of a year, and the game draws its maps from the full stretch of that fighting rather than a single battle.

You can fight for the Ottoman defenders dug into the high ground or the ANZAC and British troops landing under fire, with each side playing to its own strengths in cover, terrain, and squad tactics. Large objective battles push dozens of soldiers across the same contested ground the real campaign was fought over, from the first landings to the long stalemate that followed. Holding a ridge or a beachhead takes coordinated pushes rather than solo runs, so matches tend to swing on which side organizes its squads better.

Weapons, uniforms, and vehicles are modeled on what both armies carried into the campaign, and the maps track the real geography of the peninsula rather than a generic war-game backdrop. There’s no single hero to follow here, since the series tells its story through the battlefield rather than a scripted campaign. Small details, like the mix of Ottoman, ANZAC, and British equipment on the same stretch of coast, keep each side feeling distinct from the other.

That focus on historical detail is what separates Gallipoli from a typical multiplayer shooter, and it’s also why the WW1 Game Series has lasted long enough to reach its fourth front. Fans of the earlier entries will find the same core approach here, just applied to ground the series hadn’t covered before.

Game Info Details Genre First-Person Shooter Release date 2026-08-19 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 80/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) WW1 Game Series Developer Blackmill Games

Gallipoli Best Features

Authentic Gallipoli Campaign Battlegrounds

Fight across the real beaches, cliffs, and trench lines of the 1915 campaign, rebuilt with the same attention to detail the WW1 Game Series uses for its other fronts. The terrain itself shapes how each side has to fight, from exposed landing beaches to the cramped trench lines further inland.

Ottoman and Allied Factions

Play as the Ottoman defenders holding the high ground or the ANZAC and British troops pushing inland, with gear and tactics suited to each side’s role in the campaign. Switching sides mid-session shows you the same ground from a completely different angle.

Large-Scale Objective Battles

Dozens of players push and hold the same ridgelines and landing zones the real soldiers fought over, with squad coordination deciding who controls the beachhead. Objectives shift as a match goes on, so a strong defensive line early can still collapse under a sustained push later.

Period-Accurate Weapons and Gear

Every rifle, uniform, and piece of equipment is modeled on what Ottoman and Allied forces carried in 1915, grounding every firefight in the campaign’s own history. The pace of combat reflects the limits of that era’s gear rather than a modern loadout.

Cheaper Gallipoli Key Price

Buy the Gallipoli key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this historical shooter without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Gallipoli discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Gallipoli

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-7400, AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Super, RX 5600 XT, 6 GB VRAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-Bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, 8 GB VRAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-Bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

How To Get Gallipoli Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Gallipoli cheap on Eneba starts with browsing the store and finding the listing for the platform, region, and edition you want. Check that the key matches your account’s region before you add it to your cart, since the wrong region can leave you locked out of activation.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15. The code applies instantly, so review your updated total before you confirm the order and make sure your Gallipoli discount shows up in the final price. Pick a payment method you trust and finish the order once everything on the summary looks right.

Once you’ve paid, your key is delivered through your Eneba account, ready to redeem on the matching platform. Follow the platform’s own activation steps, add Gallipoli to your library, and you’re set to drop into the campaign. The whole process from checkout to redemption usually takes just a few minutes.

Entering the code yourself only takes a minute, and it’s an easy way to get Gallipoli cheap every time you buy a key this way. There’s no need to wait around for a seasonal sale when the discount is available right now. Or just use the link below and have the code already applied to your purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next