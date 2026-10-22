How To Get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Cheap in 2026

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ENDLESS Legend™ 2 is Amplitude Studios’ return to its 4X strategy roots, picking up the series after the original Endless Legend with a campaign built around shifting borders, asymmetric factions, and a world that keeps changing as turns pass. The studio behind the Endless universe carries its signature mix of exploration, empire building, and tactical combat into this sequel, with systems reworked around that constantly moving map.

Each faction follows its own path to power, backed by heroes who lead armies, found settlements, and strike deals across a map shaped by seasons and shifting biomes. Expansion, diplomacy, and war all pull at the same board, shifting the balance of power from one campaign to the next, and a faction that dominates early can find its advantage erased once the terrain itself turns against it.

Picking the right moment to build, fight, or negotiate defines every playthrough, and the sequel pushes that uncertainty further than its predecessor did. Enter HUB15 at checkout to get 15% off and get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 cheap before your next campaign begins.

ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Overview

ENDLESS Legend™ 2 sets its factions on a world that refuses to stay the same: terrain, resources, and threats shift as turns pass. Settlements rise along contested borders, and every region holds its own mix of opportunity and danger for the faction willing to claim it. Scouting a region early only tells part of the story, since the ground beneath a new colony can look very different a dozen turns later.

The cast is built around asymmetric factions, each with its own culture, units, and approach to expansion, led onto the map by heroes rather than a single fixed protagonist. These heroes grow through the campaign: they pick up skills and followers while commanding armies, governing cities, or brokering deals with rival powers. Their starting units, bonuses, and goals push each faction toward a different opening move, so expansion plans rarely line up between two factions in the same game.

Diplomacy sits alongside conquest as a real path forward. Factions can out-maneuver each other at the negotiating table as easily as on the battlefield, and alliances shift as circumstances change. The world’s own evolution adds pressure on top of that, forcing factions to adapt their plans as the map they are fighting over transforms. A treaty signed during calm turns can be tested the moment a shared border turns hostile.

By the time a campaign reaches its late stages, the choices made early on, who was befriended, who was conquered, and how the world was reshaped, define what kind of empire is left standing. Smaller factions that survive the opening turns often end up holding more influence than their size would suggest, simply by picking their fights carefully.

Game Info Details Genre 4X, Turn-Based Strategy Release date N/A Platforms PC Metacritic Rating 77/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Endless Legend Developer Amplitude Studios Publisher Hooded Horse

ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Best Features

Asymmetric Factions, Asymmetric Strategies

Each faction plays by its own rules, with unique units, bonuses, and win conditions that reward a different approach every campaign. Switching factions between games changes how you open, expand, and fight, rather than just reskinning the same plan.

A World That Keeps Shifting

Biomes, resources, and hazards change as turns pass, so a strong opening position can turn into a liability a few turns later. Reading the map becomes an ongoing task instead of a one-time decision made during setup.

Hero-Led Armies and Cities

Heroes anchor your campaign as they lead troops, run settlements, or handle negotiations with rival factions, growing stronger with every decision. Losing a veteran hero partway through a campaign can cost you more than losing the battle that took them.

Diplomacy With Real Teeth

Alliances, trade deals, and rivalries carry real weight here, so conquest isn’t the only path to power. A well-timed deal can buy your borders the breathing room a war never would.

Cheaper ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Key Price

Buy the ENDLESS Legend™ 2 key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this 4X strategy game without breaking your wallet: HUB15 is your ENDLESS Legend™ 2 discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for ENDLESS Legend™ 2

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4430 (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-8350 (quad-core)

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700 (quad-core) / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X (quad-core)

RAM: 12 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

How To Get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 Cheaper at Eneba

To get ENDLESS Legend™ 2 cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and picking the edition and platform that matches your library. Confirm the region matches your account before adding the key to your cart, since a mismatched region can keep a key from activating.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15. The order total should update once the code is applied, so check the new price before you confirm payment and move on to the next step.

Finish the purchase with your preferred payment method, then wait for Eneba’s delivery process to hand you the key, usually through your order page or account email. Redeem it on the matching platform and the game will be ready to install, with no separate launcher setup required.

The whole process takes a few minutes from browsing to redemption, and the HUB15 discount applies the moment the code is entered, so there is no need to wait for a separate ENDLESS Legend™ 2 discount or sale later on.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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