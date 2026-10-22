How To Get Doloc Town Cheap in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Doloc Town is a post-apocalyptic farming simulation from RedSaw Games Studio, built around slow rebuilding instead of fast survival. Told from a side-scrolling perspective with hand-drawn pixel art, it mixes farming routines with scavenging runs through a ruined world.

You play as a young scavenger who stumbles onto the remains of Doloc Town and decides to stay. Clearing rubble, planting crops, and bartering with the handful of townsfolk who remain slowly turns a dead settlement back into somewhere worth living.

Extreme weather reshapes the land between seasons, so every harvest asks for a different plan than the last one. If you want to get Doloc Town cheap, applying the HUB15 code at checkout is the simplest way to bring the price down before you start building.

Doloc Town Overview

Doloc Town drops you into a world where most of the old infrastructure has already failed, and the ruins of the town’s grain silos and water towers are the first landmarks you see. Rather than reliving the disaster, the game lets you deal with what comes after: clearing debris, patching shelter, and deciding which patch of cracked earth deserves a seed first. Nobody explains exactly what came before. The town itself, and the people still scraping by in it, tell that story in pieces as you dig through the wreckage.

The town runs on a vertical plot system, so you stack platforms upward instead of only sprawling outward, fitting planters, pens, and workstations into whatever space the weather hasn’t claimed yet. Seasons cycle through wind storms, flooding, and drought, so crop placement has to account for the next front instead of a fixed calendar. A plot that thrives in one season can be wiped out in the next, and part of the appeal is learning to read those patterns before they cost you a harvest.

A handful of townsfolk live alongside you, each with their own requests, trades, and seasonal festival objectives. Helping Lank with his cleaning jobs, trading surplus harvests, or finishing a festival task slowly brings the settlement’s social side back to life alongside its farms. None of the characters are fully fleshed out strangers at the start. Their stories open up gradually, tied to the quests and small favors you pick up as the town grows around you.

Automated tools for seeding, tending, and harvesting let you scale a farm beyond what you could manage by hand. Long play sessions become about building bigger systems instead of repeating the same small chores, and fishing and ranching round out the farm once the basics are running. By the time the town starts to look livable again, the loop has shifted from scavenging just to survive, to managing a small, self-sufficient operation with its own rhythm.

Game Info Details Genre Farming Simulation, Adventure, RPG, Platformer Release date August 5, 2026 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating 79/100 (PC) Developer RedSaw Games Studio Publisher Logoi Games, Pathea Games Protagonist Unnamed Young Scavenger

Doloc Town Best Features

Vertical Farm Building

Stack planters, pens, and workstations upward across unstable platforms instead of spreading out across open ground. Space runs out fast, so every new structure means deciding what to move or tear down first.

Shifting Weather Seasons

Wind storms, floods, and drought reshape the land between seasons and change which crops actually survive. Reading the weather pattern before you plant matters as much as the planting itself.

Townsfolk Quests and Festivals

Trade with the handful of survivors who call Doloc Town home and pick up their requests, from cleaning jobs to seasonal festival objectives. Finishing them unlocks new trades and slowly rebuilds the town’s social side.

Fishing, Ranching, and Automated Farming

Add fishing spots and animal pens to your farm once the basics are running, and set up automated seeding and harvesting tools to manage the busywork. More hands free means more time for exploring what’s left of the town.

Cheaper Doloc Town Key Price

Buy the Doloc Town key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this post-apocalyptic farming sim without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Doloc Town

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i3 6100

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 10

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

The developer lists minimum requirements only.

How To Get Doloc Town Cheaper at Eneba

To get Doloc Town cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that matches your account. Confirm the details carefully before adding the key to your cart, since mismatched regions can cause redemption issues later. This step takes a minute, but it is the one that actually determines whether the key you buy works on your account.

At checkout, enter the HUB15 code in the discount field before you pay. The code applies automatically to the total, so you can see your Doloc Town discount reflected in the final price before confirming anything. If the field doesn’t appear right away, look for a small “Have a code?” link near the order summary, since that’s usually where it’s tucked away.

Once payment goes through, Eneba delivers your key to your account or order page depending on the method you chose. Redeem it on Steam and the game downloads straight into your library, ready for its first weather front. Keep the key somewhere safe until it’s redeemed, in case you want to activate it on a different machine later.

The whole process takes a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and it is consistently the simplest way to get Doloc Town cheap without waiting on a seasonal sale or a separate Doloc Town discount code. There’s no limit on how many times you can come back and use the same method for other games either.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next