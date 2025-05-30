PRESS RELEASE – Wobbly Life Jumps Onto Nintendo Switch – Switch 2 Next Week

May 30, 2025 – With over 2 million units sold and a staggering 2 billion YouTube views, Wobbly Life has become a global sensation – and it’s finally available today on Nintendo Switch for the very first time. Even better, Switch 2 owners can jump into the Wobbly adventure starting next week.

Players will be able to take the chaotic fun on the go as they explore Wobbly Island, a vibrant, open-world playground bursting with hilarious jobs, exciting mini-games, and wacky physics-based adventures. Whether playing solo or teaming up with friends in co-op (local or online), Wobbly Life is the ultimate portable sandbox adventure for fans of all ages.

Almost everything in Wobbly Life is interactive – grab it, play with it, and discover unexpected fun around every corner. Jump into over 50 unique missions and jobs, cruise around in 90+ vehicles, show some style with 250+ outfits, and unearth countless secrets across Wobbly Island.

Players ready for something different, can jump into Arcade Mode, where four bonus modes – Trash Zone, Hide & Seek, Wobble Run, and Sandbox – offer brand new ways to play, explore, and compete.

Wobbly Life offers players a vibrant, expansive sandbox adventure that blends physics-based gameplay with a lively open-world environment. Set on the captivating Wobbly Island, players explore delightful locales, earning money by completing zany jobs and mini-games, and invest in a growing collection of vehicles, outfits, and even their own homes.

About RubberBandGames

RubberBandGames is a small, independent team based in the UK. Founded by Thomas Dunn in 2020, Wobbly Life is born from a desire to make fun interactable games for players of all ages.

About Curve Games

Curve Games (part of Catalis Group) is an award-winning independent label working with developers across the world to deliver the best interactive entertainment. With a uniquely diverse games catalogue that includes renowned indie hits such as For the King, Bomber Crew, The Ascent, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and the multi-million-selling smash hit, Human Fall Flat, Curve Games has taken its place as one of the leading games publishers worldwide.