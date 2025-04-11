Skip to content
Where Winds Meet Set For Global Launch in 2025, Second Closed Beta Test Begins in May

Jorgen Johansson
Jorgen Johansson
Fact checked by: Wayne Goodchild
Updated: April 11, 2025
Everstone Studio has officially confirmed that its much-anticipated open-world action-adventure RPG, Where Winds Meet, will launch globally in 2025. The announcement was made on April 14, 2025, from the studio’s base in Hangzhou, China.

At the same time the studio greenlit a second closed beta test scheduled to begin on May 16. Players on PC and PlayStation 5 in select regions can now register for a chance to explore the game’s world ahead of its full release.

“Explore a land ravaged by war and territorial disputes, where political intrigue, power struggles, and epic battles shape the course of history. Amidst the chaos, discover a world brimming with cultural richness and prosperity, where heroes rise and legends are born,” Everstone said on its official website.

A New Chapter in Wuxia Gaming

Set during the chaotic yet culturally rich period of the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms in Chinese history, Where Winds Meet offers players the role of a young sword master searching for answers in a fractured land.

The title leans heavily into the Wuxia genre, delivering a blend of stylized martial arts combat and open-world exploration. With its eastern combat system and variety of weapon choices, the game aims to capture the elegance and power of traditional Chinese martial arts while delivering modern gameplay systems.

Combat, Customization, And Exploration

The core of Where Winds Meet is built around freedom. Players will be able to shape their characters through customization options and skill progression systems. Weapons include swords, spears, dual blades, glaives, fans, and umbrellas.

Each combat style opens up its own set of martial arts techniques such as Lion’s Roar, Tai Chi, and Acupuncture Hitting. The game’s mechanics encourage both creativity and strategy, inviting players to master their preferred fighting style while adapting to the challenges of the world.

Soaking up a stunning view in Where Winds Meet.

The environments reflect the game’s historical inspiration. Players will travel across vast and varied landscapes, from serene rural countrysides to treacherous canyons and ancient caves.

Cities filled with life and culturally detailed architecture create a living world that supports the game’s narrative and exploration elements. The goal is to provide an immersive experience that feels authentic to the era while allowing for player-driven storytelling.

Closed Beta Test Now Accepting Registrations

To prepare for its global release, Everstone Studio is inviting players from the United States, Canada, Japan, and Korea to sign up for the second closed beta test. The registration period is open now and will run until May 15. Players will need access to a PC or PlayStation 5 to participate.

The beta test itself begins on May 16 and will feature full language support in English, Japanese, and Korean to ensure accessibility for a wide range of participants. This hands-on trial is expected to generate valuable feedback ahead of the final development phase.

Global Debut Marks a Major Milestone

With the global launch on the horizon and international testing underway, Where Winds Meet is positioning itself as one of the standout RPG releases of 2025. Its blend of historical setting, stylized combat, and expansive world design has already garnered attention across gaming communities.

As players prepare to enter this Wuxia-inspired world, the closed beta represents a key opportunity to help shape the final version of the game.

Where Winds Meet is not only an homage to a celebrated literary and cinematic tradition, but also a step forward in how those stories are brought to life in interactive form.

