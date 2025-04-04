Skip to content
Weird Driving Sim Pacific Drive Gets Roguelite Mode in Endless Expeditions Update

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: April 4, 2025
Ironwood Studios has recently released a free update for its first-person sci-fi survival driving sim, Pacific Drive, that adds a bunch of content and a new Endless Expeditions mode. The game is available on PC and PS5. 

Pacific Drive sees players get behind the wheel of a car to explore the pine forests and mountain roads of the Pacific Northwest, but one that’s been subjected to supernatural anomalies. The new update allows players to suspend their expedition, as well as go on one that constantly changes.

“Expeditions start in the garage with an ever-changing set of challenges and restrictions, generating new routes, and ramping up the difficulty to ensure that every journey feels fresh. This new way to play is perfect for roguelite fans, offering players endless possibilities to keep playing,” the developer said in a press release.

“Previously, Pacific Drive saved upon entry to every new junction and you were able to manually save at any time in the garage. Now you can also suspend your trip at any time in a junction and keep all your progress up to that point. Upon loading back into the game you’ll find yourself on the same trip, in the same location, with your inventory up to date, and your progress in the junction saved.”

The Olympic Exclusion Zone

Taking inspiration from authors such as Jeff VanderMeer and games like the Stalker series, Pacific Drive tasks players with maintaining and upgrading their vehicle as they explore the weird Olympic Exclusion Zone. 

Regularly beset by freak weather like spontaneous lightning, and thick, moving mist, the Zone is full of anomalies. Some are more benign, whereas others are outright hostile, so players need to have their wits about them as they travel from one unstable pocket of reality to another.

You never know, this anomaly might be friendly; maybe it just hates trains.

Endless Expeditions opens up after an early point in the main game, and presents players with new junction types and new obstacles. Pit Stop junctions are safe zones, whereas Anchor Locks are a new challenge that can reward Anchor energy to use on a trip, for things such as upgrades and getting back to a home base.

More Junk in Your Trunk

Ida’s Exchange is a new trader kiosk players can encounter in the Zone with this update, where they can trade scrap for new garage cosmetics, rare parts, and recipes. The existing Plasma Scrapper and Thermal Vacuum have both received upgrades, too.

Gamers who have already taken to the open road in Pacific Drive will now find an extra hour of radio music to listen to, plus tweaks to the overall UI. For those who want to use this update as an excuse to get back into the driver’s seat, Ironwood Studio has also added a Jumpstart option that lets players skip the initial tutorial section.

Wayne Goodchild

Wayne Goodchild

Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

