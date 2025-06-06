Weforge Studio Launches Demo & Trailer For Macabre

PRESS RELEASE – June 6, 2025 – Australian independent developer WeForge Studio has released a brand-new gameplay trailer and will launch the first public demo of its upcoming co-op stealth extraction horror game, Macabre, available exclusively during Steam Next Fest from June 9 through June 16.

Titled Banjo’s Trial, the demo gives players their first taste of the Rift. Guided by NPC Banjo, players take on an early mission to gather intel on Macabre – a shapeshifting horror that evolves based on player behaviour.

“Listen up. Macabre’s adapting faster than I expected, and I need someone reckless enough to gather intel on the bastard. I’ll drop you into the Rift with a Space Shifter – but you’ll need to scavenge what you can, and survive what you can’t. Work together if you have to… just know, not everyone makes it out,” said Banjo.

The trial introduces core systems from the full game, including procedural maps, shifting objectives, and extraction-based co-op, all built for replayability and unpredictable runs.

“With Macabre, we’ve designed a loop that pressures players to make hard calls – when to sneak, when to risk a distraction, when to betray. The demo pushes those systems: every tool, every enemy behaviour, every map shift is tuned to provoke a reaction. With procedural layouts, shifting objectives, and adaptive threats, there are millions of possible scenarios – and we want to see how players navigate them,” said Jake Davey, Macabre Game Director at WeForge Studio.

Demo Features Include

Explore Snowgum Retreat, a hostile procedural map with shifting layouts and threats.

Take on Banjo’s Trial, an early mission to gather intel on the Crawler.

Play solo or with up to three others in high-stakes, betrayal-prone PvE co-op.

Loot, sneak, and survive while fighting to extract whatever can be carried.

Purchase and experiment with early-game equipment and tools.

Face the Crawler, an unpredictable predator that adapts to your tactics.

Navigate dynamic weather, from thick fog to blinding storms, as conditions shift between runs.

About Macabre

Macabre is a co-op stealth extraction horror game that takes players on a thrilling journey through infinite timelines within an unstable time rift. Guided by Banjo, an eccentric recluse with an unclear past, players will venture deep into the rift, tasked with uncovering the source of terrifying anomalies.

“As a team of just three full-time developers and a handful of freelancers, getting here has been a massive task. Our alpha test subjects have helped shape Macabre’s foundation, and now we’re opening it up. This demo is about putting the game in real players’ hands, seeing what holds up, and figuring out what to improve next,” said the studio’s Creative Director, Jay Topping.