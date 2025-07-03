Wechselbalg Studio Launches 3 Tower in Early Access

PRESS RELEASE – July 3, 2025 – Indie game developer Wechselbalg Studio is proud to announce that 3 Tower, the atmospheric horror game that blends eerie storytelling with intense survival gameplay, is now available in Early Access.

Set in a mysterious cemetery haunted by troubled souls, players take on the role of a nightwatchman caught between three chilling storylines. As memories return and strange events unfold, players must uncover the truth about the graveyard – and about themselves.

“Getting 3 Tower into players’ hands via Early Access is a huge milestone for us,” says Swen Kalini, lead developer at Wechselbalg Studio. “We’re excited to build the game together with the community and expand the haunting world of 3 Tower with your feedback.”

Key Features

Rich, immersive atmosphere with psychological horror elements.

Interwoven storylines with unexpected twists.

Creepy environments, challenging puzzles, and jumpscares that will keep players on edge.

Developed by a two-person team with love, coffee, and lots of late nights.

3 Tower is available now on Steam Early Access, with a port to Linux and controller support planned.

About Wechselbalg Studio

Founded by Swen and Jasmin Kalini on the island of Gozo, Malta, Wechselbalg Studio creates atmospheric indie games rooted in emotion, storytelling, and old-school creativity. 3Tower is their first release – a love letter to haunted places, heartfelt narratives, and the strange beauty of loss.