Updated: May 28, 2025
PRESS RELEASE – We Rise – Elden Ring Nightreign Launch Trailer

May 28, 2025 – Together, bound by a will. To cross the endless night, and fight on. As Night falls, we rise. In just a two days, Elden Ring Nightreign will launch worldwide.

Watch The New Launch Trailer Here:

Over the weekend, the new character trailer for the Executor Nightfarer was revealed as well. Grace lingers where his blade dances. Each strike a stroke of ruin, painted upon the Night’s canvas. The condemned warrior wields a cursed katana to deadly effect.

Watch The Executor Character Trailer Here:

Developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Elden Ring Nightreign brings co-op survival action set in the Elden Ring universe to players on May 30 on PS4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

