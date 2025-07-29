War Robots: Frontiers Engages Second Phase of Power Surge Season

PRESS RELEASE – July 29, 2025 – War Robots: Frontiers is just about to kick off the second half of its Power Surge season with new content and a fresh battle pass. Expect new Robots, Weapons, and more as players seize the Spark of Ingenuity. Players can collect parts for the Mesa robot as part of the battle pass, which is available in both free and premium versions.

Spark of Ingenuity is available now in War Robots: Frontiers. Check out the new trailer for a look at the new content:

With a highly successful launch in March that brought in 1 million players, War Robots: Frontiers is an online multiplayer mech shooter that blasts the War Robots universe into the stars.

Construct and customize your own War Robots, squad up with other Pilots online, and fire up your engines in massive battles on new worlds. Play War Robots: Frontiers free now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and MY.GAMES Launcher.