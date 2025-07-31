Wall World 2 Playtest Invites Players to Explore the Endless Wall 

PRESS RELEASE – July 31, 2025 – Alawar is thrilled to announce that the Wall World 2 playtest is officially live on Steam, offering players their first hands-on experience with the highly anticipated sequel.

Revealed earlier this year during the Humble Games Showcase, Wall World 2 builds on the unique blend of tower defense, mining, and roguelite mechanics that fans loved, this time with more depth, danger, and discovery. The playtest offers the first chance to dive into the action and help shape the future of the game through direct player feedback.

Wall World 2 introduces a host of new features, including procedurally generated mines filled with deadly anomalies, mysterious biomes, and a greater variety of enemies both on the surface and deep below. Players can experiment with a reimagined progression system, enhanced combat, and customizable robospider upgrades, including swappable legs and treads that dramatically affect gameplay.

Set against the backdrop of a massive vertical wall, the sequel puts players back in the cockpit of a powerful robospider tank to mine, fight, and upgrade their way through hostile terrain and evolving threats. Between runs, players can explore Sphere City, a central hub where they’ll unlock new technologies, meet characters, and prepare for their next expedition into the unknown.

Key Features

Mining & Exploration – Venture into ever-changing mines and discover ancient technologies hidden deep within the Wall.

Roguelite Progression – Enhance the robospider and exosuit with persistent upgrades and new gear after every run.

Dynamic Combat – Battle swarms of enemies across both surface and sub-surface zones using an arsenal of upgradable weapons and abilities.

Anomalies & Environments – Encounter strange tile types, explosive effects, and shifting biomes that change the way you play.

Customization – Tailor the robospider’s mobility, weapons, and support systems to fit your playstyle.

About Alawar

Alawar is an independent video game developer and publisher founded in 1999. Specializing in midcore and casual games, the company extends its creative influence across PCs, video game consoles, and mobile devices. Alawar’s key titles include the Beholder series, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Karate Survivor, Necrosmith, Wall World, and an array of other releases.