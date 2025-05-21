VR Running Sim Sportvida CyberDash Launches With 40 Intense Levels

Sportvida CyberDash, a new VR running game from ible Technology, is now available. The title invites players into a futuristic world of neon-lit tracks and fast-paced challenges. Released on May 20, 2025, the game focuses on physical movement, coordination, and continuous forward sprinting.

Players accelerate by pumping their arms, smash obstacles, and race to the finish line. The game features 40 levels across four themed environments that look like something out of Tron. Each map offers randomized challenges and three different gameplay modes. With options to match all skill levels, Sportvida CyberDash is built to keep players engaged and active.

“Sportvida CyberDash is a VR running game combining thrilling challenges with fun physical activity. Enter a high-tech futuristic world where slashing, dodging, and smashing oncoming obstacles tests your reflexes and physical limits,” ible Technology said in a press release.

A Heart-pumping VR Experience Designed For Fitness

Sportvida CyberDash blends traditional fitness goals with engaging VR gameplay. It challenges players to move continuously by running in place and reacting quickly to shifting obstacles. Players dodge, ram, and slash their way through courses using hand and arm movements. The more energy a player uses, the faster they go.

The game offers two core difficulty settings. In Lenient Mode, motion sensitivity is reduced to support a lighter workout. In Strict Mode, players must swing with greater intensity, leading to a more demanding cardio session. Both options let players tailor the game to their needs.

Beware of the upcoming turn. It looks like it defies gravity.

This approach makes the game accessible to beginners while still appealing to advanced players. With its adjustable systems, Sportvida CyberDash is intended for both fitness routines and casual sessions.

Three Core Modes Offer Varied Ways to Play

Each of the 40 available levels can be played in one of three distinct modes. In Race Mode, players sprint through tracks without obstacles, testing pure speed. In Dodge Mode, they must avoid randomized hazards placed along the course. In Strike Mode, players break through obstacles using their arms.

These modes use the same track designs but offer entirely different gameplay. The goal across all modes is to reach the end of each level as quickly as possible. Whether avoiding traps or aiming for raw speed, players are pushed to improve performance with each run.

It’s not clear if these blocks are supposed to be smashed or dashed.

The variety in modes helps the game stay fresh and unpredictable. Combined with randomized obstacle patterns, each session feels different even on the same track.

Competitive Elements And Progress Tracking

For players who enjoy competition, Sportvida CyberDash includes global leaderboards. High scores and completion times are tracked and compared worldwide. The game’s Continuous Sprint feature encourages players to race against the clock, pushing for personal bests.

Sportvida also includes a Workout Records system. It tracks calories burned, total play time, steps taken, and play frequency. These stats are broken down by day, week, and total performance, giving players a clear overview of their fitness progress.

With these systems in place, Sportvida CyberDash encourages long-term engagement. It rewards effort with measurable results and competitive rankings, giving players a reason to return.

A VR Fitness Title Built For Repeat Play

Sportvida CyberDash offers 40 challenging levels across a neon-drenched world. With randomized obstacles, varied gameplay modes, and multiple difficulty settings, it adapts to any play style. It is designed to make fitness more enjoyable through immersive and fast-paced VR mechanics.

According to the company’s website, ible’s vision for Sportvida is to merge gaming and fitness into a new kind of healthy living experience. By launching Sportvida CyberDash, the company aims to create an engaging exercise environment that helps users build lasting workout habits and improve their overall quality of life.

The game is now available and marks ible Technology’s first effort to blend movement with entertainment. For those looking for a new way to stay active, Sportvida CyberDash brings a fresh take on VR fitness.