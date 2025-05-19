PRESS RELEASE – Visual Novel Spell Candle Set to Launch Demo And Kickstarter Campaign

Bottled Monster Ink is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of the demo for Spell Candle, a gripping visual novel that blends romance, mystery, and psychological exploration. Accompanying the demo launch, a Kickstarter campaign will soon go live to help fund the rest of the game while offering fun digital and physical rewards.

What is Spell Candle?

Set in the ancient city of Candlewax, Spell Candle places players in the role of a journalist thrust into a high-stakes investigation. When a sleeping God vanishes during the sacred Dread Festival, you must navigate political intrigue, interrogate powerful elven leaders, and uncover the truth – all while confronting the depths of your character’s grief and loss.

This story-driven game is an immersive psychological journey, allowing players to choose how their character mourns – whether they’ve lost a family member, a lover, or even a part of themselves. Your decisions shape relationships with the enigmatic Elven Aspects and determine the resolution of the unfolding mystery.

Why This Game Matters

Beyond its rich narrative and romance elements, Spell Candle is designed to raise awareness about mental health and how people experience grief. The in-game system analyzes player choices throughout the story, offering reflections on the different stages of grief: shock, denial, anger, bargaining, guilt, depression, and acceptance.

“Spell Candle is not a diagnostic tool, nor a replacement for therapy,” says the development team. “Rather, it’s a unique way to explore grief through interactive storytelling, allowing players to better understand themselves and those around them.”

Where And When

The Spell Candle demo will be available for players soon, offering a first look at its choice-driven gameplay, captivating world, and deep character interactions. The Kickstarter campaign will launch alongside it, giving fans a chance to support the full development.