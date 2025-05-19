PRESS RELEASE – Viral Spider Sandbox Game A Webbing Journey Out Now

May 19, 2025 – Swing from place to place, crawl over every surface and weave crazy webs in this adorable spider sandbox. Silky is a tiny hero on a big mission – to help their favourite humans. Baking cookies? Doing dishes? Watering plants? No task is too big if you’ve got the imagination (and the webs) to pull it off.

Three full levels will be playable at Early Access launch, each packed with hundreds of physics-based interactive objects to manipulate with your web, with many more levels to come as development progresses. There’s countless secrets waiting to be discovered, making every nook and cranny a potential adventure.

Features

Unlimited Exploration: Climb on any surface, even upside-down and underwater.

Dynamic Web Building: Create intricate sticky web structures that stretch from wall to wall or floor to ceiling. Your imagination is the only limit.

King of the Swingers: Use precise and responsive web-swinging mechanics to swing freely around the house.

Interactive Environment: Interact with (and break) hundreds of unique objects, and web them together to complete tasks.

Adorable Outfits: Fully customise Silky’s look with various accessories, including hats, shoes, and set different levels of fluffiness.

About Fire Totem Games

Fire Totem Games is a small indie game studio from Austria, founded by a group of friends with a shared love and passion for video games. The company was founded initially as a solo dev studio in 2017, later expanding to the six-person powerhouse it is now.

Through a series of innovative and exciting experiments, the team eventually conceived the prototype for A Webbing Journey, which has since grown into their first commercial game.

About Future Friends Games

Future Friends was founded in 2017. Though initially focused on PR, the company has now branched out into publishing.

In the last year their launches include Laysara: Summit Kingdom, Europa, Gourdlets, SUMMERHOUSE and The Cabin Factory with more projects on the way including viral sensation CloverPit.