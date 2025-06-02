Vampires Grow Stronger With Your Blood in Eternal Evil

PRESS RELEASE – May 30, 2025 – The bloodshed begins. Eternal Evil, a tense and atmospheric first-person survival horror game from solo developer Honor Games, is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Console players can finally enter a decaying city overrun by vampires that grow stronger every time they fail to stop them.

In Eternal Evil, vampires don’t just attack – they feed. Every second they spend close to a player makes them faster, tougher, and more brutal. Every fight is a risk. Every shot matters. Inspired by the golden era of survival horror, Eternal Evil strips the genre back to its core: tight resource management, brutal enemies, puzzle-driven progression, and zero hand-holding.

Key Features

Feeding system: Vampires grow stronger as they feed. Players who hesitate, or will regret it.

Deliberate combat: No spray and pray. Ammo is limited, enemies are unforgiving.

Puzzle exploration: Solve complex environmental puzzles without waypoints or tutorials.

Classic Survival Horror feel: Minimal UI, fixed inventory, constant pressure.

Dual narrative campaign: Play as detective Hank Richards or ex-military Marcus and uncover two sides of the same outbreak.

With no tutorials, no regenerating health, and no shortcuts, Eternal Evil respects players’ survival instincts – and punishes hesitation. Cold comic-style cutscenes, eerie environments, and a chilling soundtrack amplify the tension at every turn.

About Axyos Games

Axyos Games is a team developing multiplatform games, interactive presentations, configurators, simulators, and other VR and AR applications. It has been developing projects since 2011 on the Unreal Engine game engine, including using virtual reality glasses Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Oculus Go and others.

About Human Qube Games

Human Qube Games is a newly established publishing agency for indie gems. The team has worked on titles like My Little Life, Heretic’s Fork, Megaloot, Bus: Bro U Survived and more. The agency also hosts events such as the online Bullet Heaven Festival and Metroidvania Fusion, celebrating the best of the genre and bringing hidden gems into the spotlight.