Uzi Honored as Second Hall of Legends Inductee

Jian “Uzi” Zihao has been officially named the second inductee into the Hall of Legends. Riot Games made the announcement on May 20, 2025, recognizing Uzi’s legacy as one of the most influential players in the history of League of Legends Esports.

Uzi’s rise in League of Legends (LoL) began with Royal Club and continued with Royal Never Give Up, where his unmatched precision and aggressive play redefined what it meant to be a bot laner. He played a pivotal role in bringing esports into the mainstream in China. His performances in the 2013 and 2014 World Championship Finals and his successes in 2018 helped establish him as a global icon.

“Uzi’s legacy goes beyond his titles and achievements; he changed the way we view the bot lane role and left a permanent mark on League of Legends Esports,” said Chris Greeley, Global Head of LoL Esports. “His passion and determination have inspired millions, and once we saw the voting breakdown from the global votes, it was clear that Uzi had left his mark on LoL Esports. We are honored to induct him in the Hall of Legends.”

League of Legends In-game Event Begins June 11

Uzi will be celebrated in-game with a Hall of Legends event starting June 11. The event will feature a special pass that guides players through key moments of his career. Cosmetic items, created in collaboration with Uzi, will also be available. These items are designed to reflect the highlights of his journey.

Players will have the chance to collect content that showcases Uzi’s milestones. The event is intended to let fans take part in honoring his contributions to the game. All in-game items and bundles will support both Uzi and his former teams.

Induction Ceremony to be Held in Shanghai

An official induction ceremony will take place on June 6 in Shanghai, China. The event will include tributes from Riot Games and other figures from the League of Legends community. The ceremony will mark the formal recognition of Uzi’s place among the legends of the game.

Mercedes-Benz will also contribute to the celebration. A custom art piece created in a unique visual style will honor Uzi’s achievements. In addition, Uzi will receive a personalized Mercedes-Benz G-Class with EQ Technology. The gift is intended to represent the individuality and success of his career.

A Legacy That Changed The Game

Greeley highlighted Uzi’s importance to the game. He noted that Uzi’s impact extended beyond wins and titles. His approach to the bot lane role changed how players and fans viewed the position. The voting process showed strong support for Uzi’s induction.

Uzi’s induction into the Hall of Legends is not only a tribute to his skill but also to his role in shaping esports culture. From his early days as a prodigy to his lasting influence on the community, Uzi remains a figure who inspired a generation.