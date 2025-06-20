Unlimited Bombs, Unrelenting Action: Blast Rush LS Now Available on Nintendo Switch

PRESS RELEASE – June 20, 2025 – Bipedal Dog, the indie studio helmed by former 1UP.com editor and Retronauts podcast contributor Ray Barnholt, is excited to announce that Blast Rush LS is now available on the Nintendo Switch. A PC version of Blast Rush LS is also in development and will launch later this year.

Blast Rush LS is an enhanced console version of the original mobile title Blast Rush, a fast-paced 2D shoot-em-up that turns the typical bullet hell approach on its head. Rather than offering a limited number of emergency-use bombs, Blast Rush LS gives players unlimited access, encouraging them to rely on bombs as their main form of attack to tear through constant waves of enemies in rapid, high-impact bursts.

Players can choose from three different ships, each equipped with its own set of three bomb types, for a total of nine unique explosive styles. Complementing these are mechanics like a sideswipe gust attack and the time-slowing Hyperdodge, giving players a versatile arsenal for surviving the onslaught and climbing the leaderboards. Enemy formations emphasize sheer density and dramatic movement, flooding the screen with twisting patterns that demand both aggressive play and sharp decision-making.

Blast Rush LS features a “Standard” mode with over 40 handcrafted levels, an “Endurance” mode where players tackle randomized levels, and “2-Minute” variants of each for additional high-score hunting.

To match its classic arcade inspiration, Blast Rush LS sports a clean 16-bit-style pixel art aesthetic and a pulse-pounding chiptune soundtrack. The original version of Blast Rush is also included as a fully playable mode, preserved as part of the package for historical completeness. For those extra curious about the game’s origins, players can explore a bonus-packed Library that includes development notes, concept pixel art, a full music player, and more behind-the-scenes content.

Blast Rush LS is a sharp, explosive love letter to arcade shooters with a modern design twist.

About Bipedal Dog

Bipedal Dog is a game development studio based in San Jose, California. In addition to Blast Rush LS, its titles include Blast Rush (iOS/Android), Blast Rush Classic (PC), and Mash Gadget (Playdate), along with contributions to Surmount (PC/Nintendo Switch).

About Indie.io

Indie.io is home to hundreds of the world’s most innovative independent video games and developers. Founded in 2020 by Donovan Duncan and Ben Robinson – industry veterans with a collective 40 years of experience across the video game landscape – their mission is to provide support to independent developers and set the standard for gaming creation, management, and promotion.