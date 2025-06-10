“Unleashing the feral, a savage dance of steel, bullets, and cosmic ruin.”

PRESS RELEASE – June 10, 2025 – Artnroll Games, shares an update on its upcoming Indie game title CLASH: Heroes of Feralia Terra, an epic fusion of sci-fi fantasy and cosmic horror, inspired by the works of Robert E. Howard and Action RPG games such: Lords of the Fallen, Evil West, Remnant, God Of War, and Space Marine 2.

Artnroll Games presents a glimpse into their debut Action RPG CLASH: Heroes of Feralia Terra, a brutal, visceral experience forged from a fusion of savage fantasy and unrelenting sci-fi, crafted with passion, obsession, and a touch of madness.

“In this story, I blend my passion for sci-fi with my deep admiration for the works of Robert E. Howard, especially Conan the Barbarian Books and comics. We’re aiming for brutal, feral action with immersive sound and gameplay where players become Feral Warriors. Venture forth to confront hordes of deadly cosmic foes, fighting to survive and save their realm from its darkest times, while uncovering the lore of an ever-expanding universe,” said Alex Papadopoulos, Founder, Art & Creative Director.

Feralia Terra: A Savage World is set in a realm where tribal myth and ancient power collide with cosmic horror, Clash: H.O.F.T thrusts players into the wild, unforgiving lands of Feralia Terra, a mythic world on the edge of destruction.

Here, survival is not a given. It’s earned through strength, instinct, and feral will. This is not an average sword-and-sorcery setting, this is tribal brutality meets Lovecraftian apocalypse.

Most issues can be settled with a giant sword.

What to Expect

Fast-Paced, Feral Combat a dynamic mix of melee, ranged, and supernatural skills powered by the main character’s ancestral animal totem.



Exploration, Crafting & Survival Explore, scavenge, and adapt as players confront twisted monsters and hostile environments shaped by a spreading cosmic corruption.

Expanding Lore & Mythology Uncover ancient secrets, alien threats, and a narrative that stretches beyond into realms unknown.



The Feral Warrior Experience In Clash: H.O.F.T, every warrior is bound to a tribal totem spirit, unlocking abilities that redefine gameplay. From heightened agility to brute strength and stealth, the chosen path changes how players fight, survive, and evolve.

Customize the hero’s gear, hunt through haunted wilds, and rise to legend in a world where every strike carries the weight of survival.

Whether stalking alien predators in corrupted forests or clashing in blood-soaked battlegrounds, the intensity of each encounter is designed to leave a mark.

From Vision to Reality Alex Papadopoulos, Founder Art & Creative Director at Artnroll Games, is a veteran generalist video game artist with over 15 years of experience within the industry. His artistic vision and design work is the heart of Clash: H.O.F.T, from creature design to UI to the pacing of the world’s myth.